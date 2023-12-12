SINGAPORE: In the heart of the pandemic, a compassionate young nurse, Emily Yap, initiated a community-driven project named “Dunearn Youth” to address the concerns of the elderly and low-income families facing challenges during challenging times. Ms Yap, a 24-year-old senior nurse at Alexandria Hospital, launched the project using the government assistance package payouts she personally took during the pandemic to help those in need.

Motivated by the panic buying and hoarding that swept through the community in the early days of the pandemic, Ms Yap was particularly worried about the safety of her elderly grandmother navigating crowded spaces. This concern extended to other seniors and low-income families in similar situations, prompting Ms Yap to take action.

Dunearn Youth was born out of Ms Yap’s desire to utilize her government assistance payouts to purchase essential supplies, particularly dry food, for those in need. The initiative involves packaging these supplies into gift bags and distributing them to vulnerable members of the community, with a focus on the elderly and low-income families.

Since its inception when Ms Yap was 21 years old, Dunearn Youth has evolved into a community-driven effort, with Ms Yap mobilizing her family and friends to contribute to the cause. The initiative has continued to grow, with Dunearn Youth now distributing gift packs twice a year during Christmas and New Year. These festive distributions aim to bring joy to the beneficiaries and foster a sense of community spirit during the holidays.

Ms Yap, now 24, has made it a personal commitment to channel her government payouts to support the community each year. “I just feel like there are people or families in the community who need support more than I do, so I’d rather spend the money on them,” she told Lianhe Zaobao.

She also encourages volunteers to follow suit, emphasizing the impact of utilizing government funds for meaningful community initiatives. Ms Yap said that leveraging government assistance can overcome the hesitation individuals may feel about contributing money earned through their own hard work.

Despite the stabilization of the pandemic, Ms Yap recognizes the ongoing need for support within the community. The bi-annual gift pack distributions not only provide essential items but also serve as an opportunity to build relationships with residents.

While delivering gift bags, Ms Yap takes the opportunity to share health knowledge with the elderly, aiming to empower them to take better care of themselves and their families. These acts of kindness profoundly impact the lives of those who receive them.

“I am still very young, in good health, and have the ability to earn back this money, but many older people have lost this ability. Sometimes, these small acts of kindness really mean a lot to them,” Ms Yap remarked.

The Dunearn Youth initiative stands as a testament to the power of compassion and community-driven efforts, demonstrating that a young nurse’s dedication can make a significant difference in the lives of those in need.