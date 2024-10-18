SINGAPORE: Credit Counselling Singapore (CCS) has seen a significant rise in the number of individuals seeking help for debt problems in the first half of this year, with 1,146 people reaching out for assistance. This marks a 20% increase compared to the same period last year, highlighting a growing concern over personal debt in Singapore.

To better address the needs of individuals struggling with financial burdens, CCS has launched a two-year financial management skills training program. This initiative, aimed at equipping debtors with essential financial management tools, is part of the association’s ongoing efforts to support those facing debt-related challenges.

The program also includes a pilot project specifically tailored for low-income families, designed to improve their financial literacy and management skills.

Under the pilot program, participants will have monthly meetings with financial mentors to assess their financial situations, establish goals, and explore strategies to either boost their income or cut expenses. In addition to these mentoring sessions, participants will receive support in managing debt repayment plans, including debt relief options where applicable.

Since its founding 20 years ago, Credit Counselling Singapore has helped over 27,000 people develop debt repayment plans, addressing a total debt sum of more than $2.3 billion. Of that amount, 40% of the loans have been fully repaid. The association recently marked its 20th anniversary with a fundraising luncheon.

CCS has also noted a rise in the number of low-income families in need of urgent financial help. Many of these families find themselves in debt due to external factors such as unemployment or unforeseen medical emergencies, making financial management support all the more crucial for these vulnerable groups.

