Featured News Home News

Number of people seeking help from Credit Counselling Singapore soared by 20% in first half of 2024

ByJewel Stolarchuk

October 18, 2024

SINGAPORE: Credit Counselling Singapore (CCS) has seen a significant rise in the number of individuals seeking help for debt problems in the first half of this year, with 1,146 people reaching out for assistance. This marks a 20% increase compared to the same period last year, highlighting a growing concern over personal debt in Singapore.

To better address the needs of individuals struggling with financial burdens, CCS has launched a two-year financial management skills training program. This initiative, aimed at equipping debtors with essential financial management tools, is part of the association’s ongoing efforts to support those facing debt-related challenges.

The program also includes a pilot project specifically tailored for low-income families, designed to improve their financial literacy and management skills.

Under the pilot program, participants will have monthly meetings with financial mentors to assess their financial situations, establish goals, and explore strategies to either boost their income or cut expenses. In addition to these mentoring sessions, participants will receive support in managing debt repayment plans, including debt relief options where applicable.

Since its founding 20 years ago, Credit Counselling Singapore has helped over 27,000 people develop debt repayment plans, addressing a total debt sum of more than $2.3 billion. Of that amount, 40% of the loans have been fully repaid. The association recently marked its 20th anniversary with a fundraising luncheon.

CCS has also noted a rise in the number of low-income families in need of urgent financial help. Many of these families find themselves in debt due to external factors such as unemployment or unforeseen medical emergencies, making financial management support all the more crucial for these vulnerable groups.

Featured image by Depositphotos

ByJewel Stolarchuk

Related Post

Home News

Man buys fridge, gets shocked it needs repairs after only 24 hours

October 18, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Featured News Home News

Singaporeans’ health has improved but many still face economic pressure: Survey

October 18, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
Home News

Singaporeans unprepared for retirement, almost half start retirement planning too late: Study

October 18, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk

You missed

SG Economy

Singapore stocks edged higher on Friday—STI rose 0.1%

October 18, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Home News

Man buys fridge, gets shocked it needs repairs after only 24 hours

October 18, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Featured News Home News

Number of people seeking help from Credit Counselling Singapore soared by 20% in first half of 2024

October 18, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
Relationships

Singapore man dating a single mom asks, “Is it a red flag if she asks for money?”

October 18, 2024 Yoko Nicole

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.