;
Home News

NTU researchers explore cost-effective carbon capture in waste incineration

ByJewel Stolarchuk

December 17, 2024

SINGAPORE: Incinerating solid waste remains an important strategy in waste management, significantly reducing the volume of non-recyclable waste while simultaneously generating energy.

However, a major drawback of waste incineration is the release of carbon dioxide, a greenhouse gas that contributes to climate change.

To address these emissions, researchers are exploring innovative solutions such as calcium looping, a chemical process that uses calcium oxide (quicklime) to capture carbon dioxide produced during incineration.

This method works through a reversible reaction: at around 650°C, calcium oxide reacts with carbon dioxide to form calcium carbonate. When heated to approximately 900°C, the carbon dioxide is released from the calcium carbonate, allowing it to be purified for industrial reuse.

Despite its promise, calcium looping is energy-intensive and costly, presenting challenges to its widespread adoption.

To assess its viability, a research team led by Associate Professor Grzegorz Lisak from Nanyang Technological University’s (NTU) School of Civil and Environmental Engineering developed a comprehensive model accounting for the numerous variables associated with the process.

The study revealed key strategies that could enhance the economic feasibility of calcium looping in incineration plants. Using waste-derived fuels for the high-temperature heating required in the process proved to be the most cost-effective approach.

Additionally, sourcing calcium from waste byproducts, such as incineration ash, can significantly lower operational costs.

The researchers also highlighted the role of carbon credits and emission-related taxation systems in making calcium looping a financially attractive option.

Policies that reward or incentivise negative carbon emissions could tip the balance, encouraging the adoption of the technology on a larger scale.

ByJewel Stolarchuk

Related Post

Home News

NTU scientists develop smart yeast to revolutionise personalised medicine and biotech

December 17, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
Home News

Allianz officially withdraws majority stake offer for Income Insurance

December 17, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
Home News

Is SG’s Silver Support Scheme’s 20% boost in quarterly payouts enough to safeguard senior citizens’ financial future?

December 17, 2024 Gemma Iso

You missed

Property

Perennial Holdings becomes first Singapore company to fully own a private hospital in China

December 17, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
Home News

NTU researchers explore cost-effective carbon capture in waste incineration

December 17, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
Technology

OpenAI rolls out ChatGPT-powered internet search to all users, challenging Google’s dominance

December 17, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Technology

78% tech executives warn of escalating security risks as data optimization soars

December 17, 2024 Gemma Iso

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.