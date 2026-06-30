‘Nothing shocking lah’: Singaporeans react to WP CEC election results

SINGAPORE: Singaporeans have expressed mixed reactions online after Pritam Singh was returned unopposed as chief of the Workers’ Party (WP) at the party’s internal elections, despite efforts by a group of dissatisfied cadres to force him to step down.

Supporters of the party have welcomed the news, while some critics are saying they are not surprised that Singapore’s largest opposition party has chosen to remain under Mr Singh’s leadership.

Mr Singh reportedly secured about 80% of the vote after overcoming three hurdles at a special cadres conference held before the biennial internal elections.

The conference had been convened after some party cadres expressed dissatisfaction over Mr Singh’s handling of the controversy involving former WP member Raeesah Khan. The group called on him to explain his actions, resign from his position, or face a secret vote should he decline to step down.

Mr Singh told the press that the issues that the concerned members raised have been dealt with in a democratic process.

Following the meeting, the party proceeded with its regular biennial internal elections. Alongside Mr Singh, WP chair Sylvia Lim was also returned unopposed, extending her tenure in a role she has held since 2003.

The party elected 12 other members to its central executive committee (CEC), the party’s highest decision-making body. Most of those elected were members of the previous CEC.

Among the 12 elected were four individuals who are not currently Members of Parliament: former WP secretary-general Low Thia Khiang, former Aljunied GRC MP Faisal Manap, long-serving CEC member Tan Kong Soon, and senior counsel Harpreet Singh, the only new addition to the committee.

Harpreet Singh was part of the Workers’ Party team that contested Punggol GRC during the May 2025 General Election.

The party is also able to co-opt up to seven additional members to the CEC, a process that is typically carried out about a month after the internal elections.

The outcome of the CEC election, particularly Mr Singh’s re-election, prompted lively discussion online, with many commenters saying they had expected Mr Singh to retain the leadership.

Several commenters described the internal contest as predictable from the outset, arguing that the suspense surrounding the special cadres conference had little effect on the eventual outcome.

One commenter wrote, “Bro, nobody shocked lah. Whole thing felt like the ending already leaked before the show even started. Secret vote or not, same result, same storyline.”

The commenter added, “Grab your popcorn, credits roll, and everyone acts like it was the biggest plot twist ever.”

Another netizen echoed the sentiment, saying, “As expected. After all the build-up, the ending stayed exactly the same. Could have skipped the suspense and announced the result from the start. The meeting looked more like a formality than a contest.”

A commenter added, “Zero shock. Everyone already saw this coming. The plot twist never happened, just the same ending on repeat. Hype was high, but the result felt locked in from day one. Kelong or coincidence? People can decide for themselves. Pass the popcorn, the show goes on.”

Others expressed the same view in fewer words. “See, as expected, nothing will change yawns,” one commenter wrote, while another remarked, “Shock? He is the ‘Lee’ of WP.. who dare to oppose?”

Others said they would now wait until the next General Election to see whether supporters would continue to back the party in the same numbers.

Supporters of Mr Singh, however, viewed the result as a strong endorsement of his leadership, with many congratulating him and expressing confidence that he would continue leading the opposition through future challenges.

One commenter declared, “The KING is back👏this time even MORE💪stronger and🦾tougher,” while another wrote, “SINGH is KING 👑 80% vote is overwhelming MAJORITY.”

One supporter commented, “Phew, thank God! We still have a voice from the opposition in the Parliament! Rock on, sir! Time to ruffle some overly privileged and cowardly feathers even more boldly now! Woo hoo! Sorry PAP, PS ain’t no ordinary foe.”

Several others praised both the party leadership and the newly elected CEC members, expressing hope that they would continue serving Singapore.

One commenter wrote: “Congratulations to Mr Pritam Singh and Ms Sylvia Lim on continuing in your roles as the leaders of the Workers’ Party. Wishing you both wisdom, strength, and success as you continue to lead with dedication and integrity.”

They added: “Congratulations as well to all the elected Workers’ Party members. May you continue to serve Singapore and its people with commitment, responsibility, and a genuine desire to improve the lives of all Singaporeans. Wishing all of you every success in the years ahead as you work together for a stronger and better Singapore.”

Others said Mr Singh had demonstrated resilience throughout the controversy and deserved credit for emerging from the challenge with renewed support.

One commenter wrote, “Good news. Despite the tough trials, Pritam shows a steady and hardy attitude to face anything. Hope they can put this saga behind and start a brand new chapter to continue to be the alternative voice of the country.”

Another netizen added, “Leadership is not about never making mistakes, but about learning from them and continuing to serve with humility and commitment.

“I believe Mr Pritam Singh has worked hard to represent many Singaporeans, and I hope he continues to grow stronger through every challenge. Wishing him wisdom and strength as he serves the people and the nation.”

Another netizen said, “It shows a tall tale won’t stop you from standing tall.”

Some commenters also suggested the online reactions reflected Singapore’s broader political divide, arguing that supporters of different political parties were unlikely to change their views regardless of the outcome.

One commenter wrote, “Those who like pap will like them no matter what they do same for those who chose hammer.”

Another commenter took aim at Mr Singh’s critics, writing, “Looks like the 60 percenters are all having a field day here with their comments. Guess they were anticipating the trusty lightning ‘hatchet’ to fall upon him, as originally orchestrated by their emperors, but target missed. So sad. Lol…”

Not all WP supporters were satisfied with the outcome. Some argued that while they accepted the democratic process, the party should avoid becoming overly dependent on a single leader.

One commenter wrote, “I accept the outcome of the vote, but I am deeply disappointed.”

The commenter continued: “As supporters, we should never believe that the future of the Workers’ Party depends on one individual. No leader is indispensable. True leadership is also about knowing when to make way for renewal and empowering the next generation.”

They added, “A party that places its mission above personalities will always be stronger in the long run. No one man is bigger than the party.”

Others simply celebrated the result and questioned the criticism directed at the WP chief. One commenter wrote, “Why everyone so heart pain… Hahahaha… Congratulations Mr Pritam….”