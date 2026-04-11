‘Not poor, but not enough’: Malaysia’s M40 caught in a housing squeeze

MALAYSIA: A manager in her mid-30s, earning around RM10,000 a month and living in Kuala Lumpur, shared that while her salary may appear comfortable on paper, the reality of managing household finances feels very different in practice.

With children to raise, school expenses, transportation costs, and other ongoing financial commitments, she explained that disposable income is quickly stretched each month. As a result, what once felt like a realistic pathway to homeownership now feels increasingly out of reach.

“On paper, it looks like I should be able to afford it, but once everything is paid for, there’s barely enough to even think about a mortgage,” she said.

She also highlighted that rising living costs and continued uncertainty around inflation have made long-term financial planning more difficult. Even renting, she added, no longer provides meaningful stability, as rental rates and housing conditions continue to fluctuate.

“For people like me, it’s not just about buying a house anymore,” she said. “It’s about whether we can even afford to keep a roof over our heads in the future.”

This reflects a broader issue in Malaysia’s property market. Recent analysis of the 2025–2026 housing landscape, based on reporting from The Edge Malaysia and MyRumahBaru, shows weak buying activity alongside ongoing affordability challenges. In simple terms, many homes are available, but a large number of potential buyers cannot afford them or are unable to secure financing.

Even though the overall economy remains stable, buyers continue to face financing constraints, stricter loan approvals, and rising living costs, all of which limit access to homeownership.

This is also supported by Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM), which notes that house prices in many areas have increased faster than income growth. At the same time, high household debt reduces borrowing capacity. As a result, many middle-income households in urban areas struggle to afford homes, not because of a lack of supply, but because prices and financing conditions are out of reach relative to income.

Despite these challenges, a recent Free Malaysia Today report highlights that Malaysians remain strongly interested in owning homes. Even as lifestyles and priorities evolve, homeownership is still widely seen as an important long-term goal and a form of financial security. This shows a growing gap between aspiration and reality—many people still want to own homes, but fewer are able to translate that intention into actual purchase due to affordability constraints.

In essence, Malaysia’s housing issue is no longer about demand or interest in ownership, but about affordability and access. Despite strong aspirations to own homes, many households are finding that current income levels, cost pressures, and financing conditions are no longer aligned with the realities of today’s property market.