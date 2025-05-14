‘Not all households are the same’ — Some Singaporeans wish CDC vouchers were given per person instead of per household

- Advertisement -

SINGAPORE: While there is no doubt that most Singaporeans are grateful for the extra help that CDC Vouchers give, in the face of high living costs, some have expressed the wish that they would be given per person instead of per household.

On Tuesday (May 13), Prime Minister Lawrence Wong announced that the latest tranche of CDC Vouchers worth $500 has been made available. These are part of the government’s commitment to help Singaporeans cope with increased prices, especially for food and other essential items. Each household with at least one Singaporean may avail of the vouchers, which are split into $250 that may be spent at participating heartland hawkers and merchants, and the other $250 at participating grocery stores.

On Reddit, however, u/Dizzy_Boysenberry499 expressed their opinion that vouchers should be given to individuals and asked others to weigh in.

“I understand that there is much criticism about CDC vouchers. Some are more valid than others. I can accept that CDC Vouchers are given as a ‘voucher’ and not cash so as to ensure that spending goes to support legitimate household expenses, doesn’t just flow out to support JB’s economy, but to support legitimate local businesses,” they wrote.

However, they disagree with the vouchers being distributed per household, arguing that if a household has five members in one address, they take up less space but receive less voucher support.

The post author also believes that not giving out CDC Vouchers per person may end up affecting Singapore’s birth rate.

“Additionally, isn’t the government trying to encourage having children? I understand that a child under 18 may not need as much as an adult, but maybe we could have half the value for under 18 and full value for above 18?” they wrote.

In the same vein, there should also be extra consideration for those in the sandwich generation who are looking after their elderly relatives at home instead of entrusting them to the care of institutions. Families in these situations should also not be “punished” with less voucher support.

The post spawned a lively discussion, with the top comment being one involving another kind of solution for high prices.

“I think most would agree. I think the real controversial opinion is on whether most need the CDC Voucher at all. Would rather they do something permanent about cost of living issues,” a Reddit user wrote.

“Totally agree. In fact, I just wrote feedback to MOF on exactly this right before I saw this thread,” chimed in another.

“Agree. Bigger families should have a higher quantum, seeing that the primary purpose of this is to aid in the costs of living,” one added.

Some, however, pointed out that individual vouchers will be distributed by July.

For many, the bigger issue is finding a more permanent solution to increased living costs.

“Just hope to earn more by myself without needing to depend on these CDC Vouchers,” one sighed, which caused another to respond with “Yes, this is the ideal scenario for me too. I was legit happy buying fruits with the supermarket vouchers until I suddenly realised I am on ‘food stamps’. That gave me a shock.” /TISG

