Gjert Ingebrigtsen, the father and former coach of Norwegian runner Jakob Ingebrigtsen, denied the charges against him as his trial commenced. He is accused of physically abusing his children, including the two-time Olympic champion.

The 59-year-old could face up to six years in prison, with the trial scheduled to continue until May 16 at the South-Rogaland District in Sandnes, Norway. It was reported that last year that the Norwegian police filed charges against the elderly Ingebrigtsen, accusing him of abuse over several years.

Police investigation against Gjert

The police began their investigation in October 2023 after Jakob and his athlete brothers, Filip and Henrik, accused their father of physical violence and abusive behaviour in a column for a Norwegian newspaper.

Moreover, a charge was filed against Gjert for abusing his daughter at the end of April 2024, followed by a charge of abusing Jakob six months later.

According to Norwegian media, Jakob accused his father of multiple instances of abuse, including slapping him twice in 2008 and kicking him in the stomach after he fell off a scooter in 2009.

Gjert then announced in 2022 that he was stepping down as a coach shortly after Jakob won Olympic gold in the 1,500 metres in Tokyo, which sparked widespread speculation in Norway about their tainted relationship.

In a social media post, Jakob was seen arriving at the court. The post detailed what happened during the trial: “During the hearing today Jakob detailed a series of incidents of alleged abuse. He said as a schoolboy he could not go to parties and how, as a teenager, he was made to train two or three times a day.”



The post stated: “Jakob also described several incidents when he said he had been assaulted by his father. It is alleged Gjert Ingebrigtsen struck Jakob several times after he received a negative report about his behaviour from school when he was aged eight. He also said that in 2008, when Jakob was around eight years old, his father hit him in the face because he was late for a race. He described another incident a year later when he says his father kicked him in the stomach after he fell off a scooter. He described another alleged incident in 2016 at a junior championships when his father threatened him and another episode around the same time when Gjert was said to have thrown his games console out of the window.”

Netizens expressed their opinions on the issue.

One netizen commented: “This is the dark side many don’t see behind great athletes.”

Another netizen shared a personal experience and insights: “Looks like the typical strict father/ parents we had back in our time..Controlling maybe, but unless there is plenty more to this, it’s not looking very much like criminal abuse.”

One more netizen admitted that Jakob should withdraw the accusations: “You’re a star because of your father, he prepared you for this cruel world. I had the same with my late dad and my mom maybe if worse i would get beaten by stone, hard wood stick but today no man or woman is gonna bully me they tried and failed. Please drop charges daddy didn’t want that but positive my brother.”