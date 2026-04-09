‘None of her business’: Singaporeans push back after Nurul Izzah calls SG’s Iran stance ‘regrettable’

SINGAPORE: After a Malaysian politician seemingly took issue with Singapore Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan’s explanation on why the city-state will not negotiate with Iran for the safe passage through through the Strait of Hormuz, she received backlash online, with netizens telling her in effect that she should mind her own business.

Dr Balakrishnan said this in Parliament on Tuesday (April 7), in response to a question from Workers’ Party MP Fadli Fawzi as to whether Singapore would look into agreements with Tehran or pay tolls for its vessels.

“There is a right of transit passage. It is not a privilege to be granted by the bordering state, it’s not a licence to be supplicated for, it is not a toll to be paid,” the minister said, calling it an example of Singapore “upholding principle, not taking sides.”

However, Nurul Izzah Anwar, the daughter of Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and Deputy President of the People’s Justice Party (PKR), characterised Singapore’s refusal as “revealing and regrettable,” according to her April 8 statement.

She said that it rejects diplomacy in favour of a narrow strategic stance, adding that it abandons dialogue, deemed by Malaysia as essential.

Moreover, she called Iran’s control over the Strait of Hormuz “an attempt to seek a durable peace,” adding, “Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s engagement on this matter is rooted in safeguarding regional stability, energy security, and the broader interests of Southeast Asia. To suggest otherwise, even implicitly, is to dismiss the very tools that have long preserved peace in our region.”

Malaysia has said that it has a “good diplomatic relationship with the Iranian government,” and PM Anwar thanked the president of Iran after tankers were allowed to pass through the Strait.

On April 7, its foreign ministry confirmed that the first of seven Malaysia-owned commercial vessels that had been stranded in the Strait was already on its way to its final destination. Additionally, ships from Pakistan, India, and China are also allowed to transit through the Strait of Hormuz.

What Singaporeans are saying

Online, the reactions to Ms Nurul’s statement have largely been negative.

“Singapore’s Parliament was not discussing Malaysia. Nurul Izzah inserted herself into a position Singapore never took,” one commentary reads.

“When did SG ever interfere or comment about MY?” asked a Facebook user.

“Funny how people who aren’t even in government, or even holding an elected seat right now, suddenly feel the need to comment on how another country should conduct its diplomacy. Singapore’s position is based on our own principles and legal stance, not something we need outside commentary on. Maybe focus on domestic issues first before trying to lecture others,” wrote another.

“Bigger countries may have other options, but for us, the rules are our protection. Once we start bending them, we weaken our own position. Nurul Izzah Anwar may mean well when they call this decision regrettable, but this is not about being unreasonable. It is about not showing that we can be pressured. If that happens, we will face more of this in the future, not less. Singapore made the right call. Stand firm,” a digital creator wrote.

“Call it rigid if you want. But Singapore isn’t being narrow. It is being consistent. And in a world where rules are constantly tested, consistency is the only thing standing between order and chaos,” another chimed in. /TISG

Read also: Why Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand negotiated for safe passage through Strait of Hormuz, but Singapore won’t