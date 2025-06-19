Thursday, June 19, 2025
29.7 C
Singapore
type here...
Subscribe
Photo: Instagram.com/nojo18
Sports
2 min.Read

Noah Lyles cancels highly anticipated race against Tyreek Hill, fans argue over who would win

Aiah Bathan
By Aiah Bathan
- Advertisement -

The much-awaited competition between Noah Lyles and Tyreek Hill will not be happening as it was initially planned after all. Lyles, an Olympic gold medalist, has announced that he is cancelling the race, despite all arrangements being prepared and the race being all set. 

Lyles shared the reason for his cancellation, stating, “We were very deep into creating the event… In fact, it was supposed to happen this weekend. Unfortunately, there were some things, complications, and personal reasons that it just didn’t come to pass, but we were full on. We were going to shut down New York’s Times Square and everything, it was going to be a lot of fun.” 

Lyles and Hill’s rivalry 

Ever since Noah Lyles won the 100-metre gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics, he and Tyreek Hill, a Miami Dolphins receiver, have been engaging in trash talk. This has been fueled by Hill’s challenge to race against Lyles in a 50-metre race. 

See also  Painful blow for England's Harry Kane

Given that Lyles called off their competition, Hill took to social media to share his reaction to the news. He posted a meme of Lyles as if retreating to a bush and said in the caption: “.@LylesNoah after seeing me run the 100m last weekend” 

- Advertisement -

However, the post backlashed as some netizens showed their support for Lyles. One commented, “He ran a 9.78 in the Olympics.” Another user wrote, “He’s disappearing because he realises that you should be competing against high schoolers, not Olympians.”

A two-time high school track champion, Hill recently ran the 100m event in just 10.15 seconds. Though impressive, it was still behind Noah Lyles’ 9.79 seconds —his time when he secured gold at the Paris Olympics. 

In another social media post made by Bleacher Report, it said,  “Noah Lyles has canceled his proposed race with Tyreek Hill in NY’s Times Square due to ‘personal reasons’… Cheetah ran a 10.15 100m last week and trolled Lyles in response to Noah’s ‘Tyreek Could Never’ sign after his 60m run in February 👀”

See also  UK site lauds SG women’s over-40s hockey team as ‘history makers’ after win at Asian Continental Cup

Some fans sided with Hill, suggesting Lyles backed out because he knew he might lose. One user wrote, “That boy got scared,” while another called Lyles “the most unlikable gold medalist of all time.”

- Advertisement -

Others defended Lyles, pointing to his Olympic achievements and upcoming commitments. “Noah is an Olympic gold medalist, can we stop with this nonsense lol,” one commenter said. Another added, “He must have tweaked something… the U.S. Championship is coming up August 2nd.”

- Advertisement -

Hot this week

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsCelebrityLifestyleInternational

The Independent SG

Singapore News

QS World Rankings 2026: SMU rises, NUS and NTU hold strong, SUTD slides

SINGAPORE: In the latest Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University...

DBS sets bold target to double down on Australian loans within 5 years

SYDNEY: In a calculated move, DBS Group (DBSM.SI) intends...

DBS Group partner Austrade, plans to expand Australian footprint

SINGAPORE: The DBS Group plans to expand Australian operations...

8 drivers caught for providing illegal point-to-point services; vehicles impounded

SINGAPORE: The Land Transport Authority (LTA) said in a...

Business

‘2nd isn’t a bad thing’: Singapore Airlines named world’s second best airline for 2025

SINGAPORE: Singapore Airlines (SIA) has been ranked the world’s...

M1 and Ericsson to implement AI-powered transport network automation in Singapore

SINGAPORE: M1 has partnered with Ericsson to bring artificial...

‘Why do people in SG still look down on certain jobs?’ man asks in viral post

SINGAPORE: A Singaporean man recently went on social media...

No WFH, overworked, and underpaid — Singapore worker says he’s stuck in a ‘broken’ company

SINGAPORE: A local worker took to social media on...

Singapore Politics

WP announces changes to CEC; new NCMP Eileen Chong to lead Youth Wing

SINGAPORE: The Workers’ Party (WP) issued an update concerning...

Better support system needed for Serangoon seniors for accessing public services, says WP MP Kenneth Tiong

SINGAPORE: Newly minted Member of Parliament (MP) from the...

Young Democrats to host panel on animal welfare amid rising cruelty cases

SINGAPORE: Following a disturbing rise in animal cruelty cases,...

PAP’s Goh Pei Ming is one of the highest election spenders with over S$100K spent, despite getting into Parliament by walkover

SINGAPORE: People's Action Party (PAP) candidate Goh Pei Ming...

© The Independent Singapore