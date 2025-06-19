No WFH, overworked, and underpaid — Singapore worker says he’s stuck in a ‘broken’ company

- Advertisement -

SINGAPORE: A local worker took to social media on Wednesday (June 18) to share that he’s stuck in a “broken” company where he’s overworked, underpaid, and mentally exhausted.

Posting on the r/askSingapore forum, he wrote that even though it’s already 2025, his company still insists everyone show up at the office five days a week, with zero flexibility for remote work.

He also mentioned that the most draining part isn’t the workload itself but the fact that he spends more time “managing upwards” than doing the job he was hired to do.

He said, “I have to remind my bosses about their own meetings, teach them how to convert a PDF (no joke), copy our own client feedback into decks because they forgot, and clarify client concerns that were literally caused by said bosses. Even our clients are starting to complain about our boss to us. That says a lot.”

To make matters worse, he says he’s severely underpaid for the ridiculous amount of “labour and mental stress” he’s forced to carry every single day.

Despite these difficulties, the worker noted that his immediate team has remained a source of support and stability throughout his time at the company. “I really love my immediate team. We’re solid, supportive, and honestly, the only reason I haven’t rage-quit yet,” he said.

Still, the worker admitted that quitting is constantly on his mind due to how exhausted he feels. At the same time, he said he feels “stuck”, as he has been struggling to find a new job despite trying.

“Interviews are hard to attend when you’re stuck in the office full-time. I’ve taken a few MCs to slip out for interviews, but half of them aren’t even worth it — lowball offers, chaotic setups, or just plain red flags,” he wrote

Seemingly at a dead end, he turned to the community for support, writing, “How are people juggling full-time jobs (with no WFH) while job hunting in this climate? Looking for advice, hacks, or just solidarity.”

“Do some screening before you go for interviews.”

Plenty of responses quickly poured in, with many users encouraging the worker to be more “selective” when it comes to job applications. Some suggested doing proper research before agreeing to interviews—such as checking company reviews on sites like Glassdoor or Reddit—and only pursuing roles that offer decent pay and a healthier work culture. They pointed out that it’s not worth wasting time and energy on companies that already show red flags.

As one user put it, “Only go for interviews that show promise. Basically, quality over quantity. It will save you more energy, too.”

A few others also shared practical tips on how to attend interviews without raising suspicion at work. One common suggestion was to request Zoom interviews instead of in-person ones and to schedule them during lunch breaks or just before or after working hours. This way, he could still explore new opportunities without needing to take medical leave or make up excuses to leave the office.

One user shared their experience, writing, “Personally, I try to schedule my interviews during lunchtime or right after work if I can. I haven’t had a potential employer turn me down on such a request, especially if you mention that you’re full-time WFO now. They should understand, as most companies are mandating RTO. And even if you get turned down, hey, you dodged a bullet!”

Another added, “For some lowball offers, you should do some screening before you go for interviews. Talk to HR. Just ask if they are willing to pay more than X amount. If they are going to cut you because of that, it’s pointless to continue anyway.

You can also try to put a couple of interviews in one day, and usually, if it’s not the first round, ask to take those remotely. I tend to go in for the hiring manager round, but for subsequent rounds, I will request to do them remotely. If you are nearby, ask for lunchtime interviews.”

Featured image by freepik (for illustration purposes only)