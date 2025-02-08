MALAYSIA: In a significant move towards modernising border crossings, Malaysia has introduced the MyBorderPass application, enabling passport-free travel for its citizens at select checkpoints. This initiative aims to streamline the immigration process, reducing wait times and enhancing convenience for frequent travellers.

A seamless experience for commuters

According to a report by Channel News Asia (CNA), the MyBorderPass app has significantly improved travel efficiency for Malaysians commuting across the border. The report highlighted the experience of Mr Ravinder Singh, a 45-year-old Malaysian working in Singapore, who shared his insights on using the app during the recent Chinese New Year holidays. He noted a substantial decrease in travel time, stating, “Travelling is a breeze. You don’t need even to take out your passport. You just need to use your phone to scan the QR code, and you can go. It takes less than 15 seconds.”

Similarly, CNA also cited Mr Vikneswaran Chellannu, a Johor resident who commutes daily by motorcycle, praising the app’s efficiency. He highlighted the ease of clearing immigration without fumbling for physical documents, especially during adverse weather conditions. “Before MyBorderPass or any other app, it took me three minutes to clear immigration at BSI. But now it’s done in a flash,” he said.

Addressing technical glitches

Despite the positive feedback, CNA reported some users have experienced technical issues with the app. Mr Singh mentioned occasional glitches where the QR code failed to load, necessitating app restarts and causing minor delays. “This causes a delay for around a minute or two and can be quite cumbersome since it can hold up the queue,” he noted.

An immigration officer, as quoted in CNA, acknowledged these challenges, stating that such issues occur frequently. Authorities are urged to address these glitches promptly to prevent congestion during peak travel periods.

Future expansion plans

Currently, the MyBorderPass app is available exclusively to Malaysian citizens at specific checkpoints, including the Bangunan Sultan Iskandar and Kompleks Sultan Abu Bakar in Johor, as well as Kuala Lumpur International Airport. However, The Star reported that there are plans to extend this passport-free system to foreign travellers, including Singaporeans, by mid-2025.

Johor’s investment, trade, consumer affairs, and human resources committee chairman, Mr Lee Ting Han, emphasised the importance of digitising border crossings to reduce congestion. “We will be expanding our QR code passport-free clearance system to all Malaysians starting early next year, and to all passport holders, hopefully by mid next year,” he announced.

Security and data privacy concerns

While the app offers enhanced convenience, it also raises concerns regarding data security and privacy. Users are apprehensive about the safety of their personal information and the potential risks associated with digital data breaches. It is imperative for authorities to implement robust security measures to protect user data and maintain public trust in the system.

The introduction of the MyBorderPass app signifies Malaysia’s commitment to leveraging technology to improve public services. By addressing current technical issues and ensuring data security, this initiative has the potential to revolutionise cross-border travel, setting a precedent for other nations to follow.

As the system evolves, continuous feedback from users will be crucial in refining the app and expanding its capabilities, ultimately aiming for a seamless and secure travel experience for all.