No pardon: Pres Biden declares no presidential clemency for Hunter if found guilty

June 8, 2024
In a candid interview on Thursday, President Joe Biden firmly stated that there is no pardon for his son, Hunter Biden, if found guilty of federal gun charges.

Speaking to ABC’s David Muir, the President was unequivocal when asked if he would rule out clemency for Hunter, responding with a resolute, “Yes.”

Hunter Biden‘s legal woes stem from allegations of illegally purchasing and possessing a firearm while battling addiction. First Lady Dr. Jill Biden has been a steadfast presence in the courtroom, showing her support before departing for France to participate in D-Day commemoration activities alongside the President.

‘No pardon’ 

The White House has consistently maintained that President Biden would not intervene in his son’s legal proceedings. Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre reiterated this stance in December, asserting, “The President is not going to pardon his son.”

Despite the legal challenges, President Biden has expressed unwavering support for his son. In a statement, Biden remarked, “I am the President, but I am also a Dad. Jill and I love our son, and we are so proud of the man he is today.”

The president is also a dad

He continued, highlighting Hunter’s journey of recovery: “Hunter’s resilience in the face of adversity and the strength he has brought to his recovery are inspiring to us. A lot of families have loved ones who have overcome addiction and know what we mean. As the President, I don’t and won’t comment on pending federal cases, but as a dad, I have boundless love for my son, confidence in him, and respect for his strength.

As the legal dramas unfold, the nation watches closely, witnessing history in the making with profound implications for both the Biden family and the broader political landscape.

