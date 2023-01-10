‘No pain, no gain’ — Jeremy Chan shares sneak peek for his new show

SINGAPORE — Jeremy Chan, 41, an actor-comedian, shared a shirtless photo on his Instagram account showing his back with several pain patches with the caption: “No pain, no gain.” He also included the hashtags ‘fat boy’ and ‘I lost weight’.

It turned out that Jeremy had been going to Muay Thai training sessions, and netizens were quick enough to sense that he was preparing for a new show.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 田铭耀 Jeremy Chan (@jeremychanmy)

An Instagram user commented: “Preparing for a new variety show or something?” which gained a clapping and thumbs-up emojis reply from the actor.

Another IG user was curious as to what ‘stunt’ Jeremy tried to have to acquire the pain patches on his back.

Furthermore, other netizens wished for him to continue staying strong and resting well.

Actor Herman Keh commented: “Can pull the pants down also?”

Jeremy countered Herman’s comment by saying, “stop trying… I’m married . 🫣🫣🫣”



Speaking of marriage, his wife, actress Jesseca Liu, also commented: “You’re very handsome like this.”

In a previous Instagram post last Dec 2022, Jeremy shared his boxing outfit.

“Commitment is what transforms a promise into a reality..” he captioned the post.



View this post on Instagram A post shared by 田铭耀 Jeremy Chan (@jeremychanmy)

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg