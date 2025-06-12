‘No one can beat you at being you’: LinkedIn exec shares advice for young job seekers in the age of AI

- Advertisement -

As the job market rapidly evolves and artificial intelligence is rewriting the rules of work, Aneesh Raman, LinkedIn’s Chief Economic Opportunity Officer, believes young professionals can still be optimistic.

In a story published by the Business Insider, Raman shared his insights drawn from a career doing war reporting, political speechwriting, tech, and now shaping the future of work. In that interview, Raman offers valuable points of view that job seekers and those currently working can learn from.

Tougher job market, but not a hopeless one

According to a recent story published by Business Insider, current statistics depict a challenging picture for job hunters. The New York Federal Reserve revealed that the unemployment rate for new college graduates (ages 22–27) hit 5.8% in March, more than the national average of 4%.

However, Raman sees this moment not just as an obstacle, but as a chance to reconsider how people must view career-building, that they must approach it and begin with a profound ‘personal exercise.’

- Advertisement -

Discovering your “story of self”

Raman suggests that entry-level workers start by creating what he dubs a “story of self.” This is not a planned-out pitch for recruiters, but an account entrenched in one’s distinct blend of abilities, experiences, and passions.

“The most important—and hardest—task for young workers is defining what makes them unique,” he says. “It’s about identifying the skills built through both lived and learned experience, and turning that into a compelling, confident narrative.”

His path, which includes roles as a war journalist, a speechwriter for President Obama, and a tech leader, is anything but linear. Yet with these roles, a common strand surfaced – a flair for descriptive storytelling. It’s that unswerving aptitude, not job titles, that eventually moulded his present role at LinkedIn.

“Your job might not make sense on paper, but your skillset can,” he says. “That’s how you build toward a job no one else can do better than you.”

- Advertisement -

Make learning a daily habit—starting with AI

Beyond defining one’s story, Raman says young people must create a routine of learning every day, with AI mastery at the forefront.

“The tools are out there, but how are you using them in service of your goals? How are they helping you master the skills you want to build?” he asks. “Over time, your curiosity will guide your learning—and that’s what creates long-term value.”

He believes that AI, notwithstanding existing disruptions, offers a huge advantage for young people in the workforce. Since businesses are still trying to figure out how to effectively implement and adapt to technology, this creates an opportunity for early-career professionals to proliferate and take on more purposeful work.

A new age of career ownership

Raman sees a future where individuals will have extraordinary autonomy over their careers, particularly if they advance non-technical “human” capabilities such as communication, flexibility, and collaboration.

- Advertisement -

“The knowledge economy we’ve known is fading,” he clarifies. “In its place, we’re seeing a rise in the value of uniquely human capabilities. These are now the real hard skills.”

Employers and educators must swing their focus accordingly, he added, with special concentration on AI knowledge and entrepreneurial outlooks. Naturally, not everyone will need to launch a startup, but every worker should espouse the attributes of an entrepreneur: inquisitiveness, flexibility, and imagination.

Embracing the challenge and the possibility

While Raman admits that at present, getting into the workforce is exceptionally tough, he recommends that young people should not allow fear to take over.

“This is a different moment than any other generation has had,” he says. “You have the tools to build a career on your terms. AI can help you grow, scale ideas, and learn faster than ever before.”

The future of work, he believes, will be demarcated by people who can do what no one else can —be themselves.

“No one can beat you at being you,” he says. “And that’s the career you should build.”