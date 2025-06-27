‘No more repeat matchups!’ Tennis fans post wishlists ahead of Wimbledon 2025 draw

Fans are expecting the main draw results for Wimbledon 2025 to be revealed on June 27.

In a Reddit post, one tennis fan started a discussion and asked, “What is your personal wish list for the draw?”

The Redditor added, “Could be matchups that you really want to see… Or just easy draws for your favourites/hard ones for your unfavourites lol”

Other tennis fans shared their answers in the comments section. One wrote that she expects to see more diverse matchups, commenting, “Just give us different matchups. I don’t want to see Alcaraz playing the likes of Tommy Paul or Musetti, Sinner with Medvedev/Shelton, or Zverev with Griekspoor or Fritz (I like seeing him lose, but tennis-wise I’ve had enough).” “Same with Zheng and Sabalenka for the women,” one fan wrote.

Many agreed with the fan, and another Redditor echoed the sentiment, saying: “We need WAY more variety!!!”

Another added, “I’d like Dan Evans to get a winnable first-round match as I feel like this might be his last Wimbledon. I also agree with others that I’d like to see different match-ups rather than the same old.”

“I’d like to see a strong test for Raducanu straight away. Her fitness is still a big question mark, but she’s proven capable of consistently performing at a top 50 level. I’d rather see whether she can bring out her best against the best on centre court than her draw open up and achieve a good result that way,” another tennis fan admitted.

Several users shared specific hopes for the upcoming draw, expressing a desire to see certain players kept apart. Some mentioned wanting top seeds like Djokovic, Sinner, and Alcaraz placed on opposite sides, while others hoped to avoid emotionally draining matchups, such as Paolini facing Vekic again. A few also wished for gentler early rounds for players like Naomi Osaka and hoped that the favourites would avoid tricky early opponents.

The possible matchups of each participating athlete will depend on their seedings. As in other tennis tournaments, the top two seeds can only face off in the final round of Wimbledon. The third and fourth seeds may be positioned in either the upper or lower half of the bracket.

Seeding is used in tennis to arrange the highest-ranked players within the tournament bracket to ensure they do not compete against one another in the initial rounds of the event.