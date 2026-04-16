‘No longer as cheap?’ Singapore hawker prices jump 6.1%—biggest rise in 15 years

SINGAPORE: Hawker centres have long been a go-to for affordable, satisfying meals—but prices are climbing, and the change is becoming harder to ignore.

Hawker food prices rose by 6.1% overall in 2023, marking the steepest increase since 2008. Vendors say rising labour costs, ingredient prices, utility costs, and taxes are forcing them to adjust prices to stay afloat.

Food price increase

Among noodle dishes, fishball noodles recorded one of the biggest jumps, rising from S$3.80 to about S$4.10, an increase of nearly 10%. For Char Kway Teow, there is also an increase from S$4.20 to over S$4.50, a rise of more than 8%. Fish slice rice noodles have the highest average price, reaching around S$5.35. Wonton noodles increased as well.

For the rice dishes, the cost of Char siu rice increased by 8.3% while chicken nasi briyani also increased at 8.4% at hawker centres. The economy rice is the most budget-friendly rice option, because this one meat dish and two vegetable dishes average S$3.82, making it affordable.

Beverage costs also increased. It is discovered that the average price of canned drinks reached S$1.71, a 7.5% increase from the previous record. Moreover, the cost of sugary drinks nearly doubled, with an increase from S$10 to over S$20. For other beverages such as freshly brewed Milo, hot tea, and coffee, the cost increased from 6% to 7%.

In order to lessen the pressures of inflation, the Singapore government and other departments have taken appropriate action. On April 14, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) announced a tightening of monetary policy in three and a half years. With this, the government made its exchange-rate band steeper so Singaporean dollars can rise, as this will help in slowing down rising import prices.

In terms of financial support, the government has allocated an estimated amount of nearly S$1 billion for emergency funds to support affected families and businesses. This aims to aid cost-of-living subsidies, electricity bill rebates, temporary fuel subsidies, and additional assistance for low-income families.

Several associations are also seeking the government’s support for hawker centre rent rebates, utility subsidies, tax breaks, and low-interest loans.

Singaporean food processors admitted that if the Middle East conflict continues, prices could rise by another 10% to 15%. This is an increase that could exceed the impact of the COVID‑19 pandemic. However, the authorities are putting in place measures to help Singaporeans cope with the challenges of inflation.