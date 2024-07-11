SINGAPORE: The dating scene has changed over the past decade, with women now taking on or sharing more responsibilities traditionally held by men.

However, one Singaporean woman believes that certain gestures, like paying the bill on the first date, should be preserved and remain the man’s responsibility.

Posting on the Facebook group ‘Complaint Singapore’ on Monday (July 8), the woman shared that she had enjoyed a lobster meal on her first date with a man.

However, to her surprise, he suddenly asked her to pay him back for her share the next morning. This led her to lament that “no gentlemen left in Singapore.”

The woman’s post sparked a lively debate among Singaporean netizens. Several men shared that they now opt to ‘split the bill’ because many women have taken advantage of their kindness and generosity and disappeared after the first date.

Some also criticized her for choosing such an expensive meal for a first date, saying this was also inappropriate.

One individual bluntly said, “A well-educated woman will not ask for a lobster meal on a first date. Unfortunately, your feudal mentality has just failed you the ‘failure test’.”

Another individual speculated that the man likely realized he wasn’t interested in the woman. He also noted that splitting the bill seemed reasonable since lobster isn’t cheap in Singapore.

Moreover, he stated that if the woman had offered to split the bill, especially since she chose an expensive meal, it might have prevented the awkward situation of him asking for reimbursement the next day.

A few also brought up the topic of gender equality, noting that if women advocate for equality in other areas, it should also extend to dating practices.

One netizen commented, “Equality leh. Then again, most want equality when it’s advantageous to them.”

Another asked, “Why should guys always pay for the first date or every other meal? Ain’t u girls always want to be fair and equal? So it’s time for girls to learn to pay for it too.”

A few also urged the woman to be more forgiving towards the man since the cost of living has gone up. One individual said, “High cost of living, both parties must share the cost already. You want the guy to pay everything, go find Ang Moh.”

Still, a few took the woman’s side and lamented that chivalry is indeed dead in the country.

One individual suggested she take revenge on him, suggesting, “Take him to the most expensive restaurant in Singapore. Halfway through the meal, get up to go to the bathroom and leave. Stick him with the bill.”

Another humorously remarked, “This guy is very shellfish ah.”

