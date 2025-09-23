‘No eating, no drinking… unless you can’t read’: Netizens outraged as young couple drinks next to MRT sign

SINGAPORE: Are the signs placed inside the MRT no longer enough to stop commuters from violating the law?

Recently, a photo of a young couple was posted on social media showing them casually drinking while standing right next to a sign that clearly states eating and drinking are not allowed. The blatant disregard for the rules sparked frustration among netizens, some of whom questioned why some commuters still choose to act as if the rules do not apply to them.

The photo was posted by Facebook user ER Chen on Saturday (Sep 20) in the Facebook group COMPLAINT SINGAPORE.

In the caption, the user wrote: “No eating, no drinking… unless you can’t read. “Sip small, pay big.” That $2 drink could cost you $500 on the MRT. Singapore’s most expensive sip, right there.”

Under the post, some netizens speculated that the couple were “foreigners”. Others brushed that aside, pointing out that locals are guilty of the same behaviour, and the real issue is the lack of enforcement. Many said they had seen such incidents countless times, but since offenders rarely face consequences, people continue flouting the rules with little fear of being caught.

One frustrated netizen commented, “Nothing new about it. Have been seeing post regarding this drinking and eating in MRT train or the station itself. But it seems only we care. The authority is too busy handling Signal fault and other MRT breakdown issue. Or just seating down relaxing taking salary. Even that is the law stating no drinking or eating in the train and station. I dun think authority is taking a serious priority over this issue over this matter.”

They added, “I often see drink left under the seat in the MRT station. Is too common scene already. Even when train staff approach passenger with drinks holding on their hand. They will say, they are not drinking it. What can the MRT staff do. Who is hell so stupid to believe that they dun drink while holding the cup on their hand. This issue will not be fix if the relevant authority dun do anything. Even fine sign put up. Be it $500 or $1000.. Do you think anyone care.”

Another expressed, “The sign is just right in front of him yet he chooses to ignore even if SMRT comes will just tell him off got fine meh???”

A third quipped, “I thought the signs are for fun only?” while a fourth said, “ZERO ENFORCEMENT.. PUTTING UP SIGNS FOR NOTHING.”

Some netizens also called for SMRT staff to monitor such incidents more closely or for fines to be increased.

One said, “Authority should deploy more staff to go round fining those people eating and drinking. It should collect more than enough to pay for the staff salary.”

Another commented, “Did he pay the fine? Please fine him to make the rules effective and prevent another same incident.”

A third stated, “Having many signage stating no food and drinking is not going to stop this behavior. Only had to state fine $1000 then it is effective.”

Under the Rapid Transit System (RTS) regulations, commuters are strictly prohibited from consuming food or drinks inside the trains. Anyone caught violating this rule may face a fine of S$500.

