// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Sunday, March 22, 2026
26.1 C
Singapore
type here...
Singapore News
2 min.Read

No change in happiness: Singapore stands out in latest global report

Anna Maria Romero
By Anna Maria Romero

SINGAPORE: According to the Ipsos Happiness Report 2026, happiness levels rose across the board in the Asian nations included in the study, with the exception of Singapore. The report looked into happiness levels in a number of countries and showed that in 25 of the 29 countries surveyed, people are happier than they were 12 months ago.

However, as fieldwork for the report took place between December 24, 2025, and January 9, 2026, it’s important to note that it does not take into account the widening conflict in the Middle East, which has sparked fears of a possible global recession due to disruptions in the oil supply.

The happiest country surveyed is Indonesia, where 85 per cent of the people surveyed reported being happier over the past year. The Netherlands is the runner-up, where 84 per cent said they were happy.

The bottom two on the list are South Korea, where 57 per cent say they are happy, and Hungary, where the figure is even lower at 54 per cent.

See also  Singaporeans unhappy with 'DIY table cleaning after eating at food outlets' suggested by researchers

As for Singapore, the city-state is somewhere in the middle, as 73 per cent report feeling happy. This puts it at slightly below the global average of 74 per cent.

Notably, however, among the Southeast Asian countries that took part in the survey, only Singapore reported no change in happiness levels. Indonesia saw the biggest change, from 79 to 85 per cent, followed by Malaysia, where happiness levels grew from 76 to 81 per cent. In Thailand, happiness levels rose from 78 to 81 per cent. Singapore remained unchanged, meanwhile, at 73 per cent.

Moreover, in Indonesia, 43 per cent of those surveyed said they were very happy, and an equal number said they were rather happy. Singapore shows a much sharper divide, however. Only 11 per cent of the Singaporeans surveyed said they were very happy, while 62 per cent reported themselves as rather happy.

Singapore is also the only country where happiness levels stayed the same over the past year. In 25 of the 29 countries, happiness levels went up, and in three countries, the Netherlands, India, and Argentina, people said they were less happy over the past year.

See also  'Cannot tahan! Tak! Tak! Tak! Tak! Whole day, non-stop!' — HDB flat resident working night shifts complains about pickleball noise disrupting her morning sleep

Even in Japan and South Korea, the level of happiness, though lower than Singapore’s and the global average, went up. For Japan, the increase was from 60 to 63 per cent, and for South Korea, it was from 50 to 57 per cent.

The report showed that feeling appreciated (37 per cent) and family relationships (36 per cent) are the factors that affect happiness the most. On the other end of the scale, a person’s financial situation is reported to be the number one cause of what makes people unhappy (57 per cent). /TISG

Read also: Mental health: Filipino workers suffer the most burnout, followed by Singaporeans

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Jobs

“I’m unable to save except from my bonus”: Singaporeans vent about the ‘leeching’ cost of living and the mental toll of the corporate race

It matters because the pressures in Singapore—high living costs, limited savings, and constant hustle—mirror struggles many readers face, prompting them to question whether success is truly worth t...
Featured News

Oil could hit US$175 — Singaporeans already feeling the squeeze as costs rise

SINGAPORE: A stark warning from one of the world’s largest airlines is fuelling fresh anxiety over rising costs with some Singaporeans saying they are already struggling to keep up. United Airlin...

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Oil could hit US$175 — Singaporeans already feeling the squeeze as costs rise

SINGAPORE: A stark warning from one of the world’s largest airlines is fuelling fresh anxiety over rising costs with some Singaporeans saying they are already struggling to keep up. United Airlin...

Woman, 41, charged with impersonating police and verbally abusing a public servant

On 17 March 2026, the Police were alerted to an anonymous post in a Facebook group containing screenshots of a conversation featuring vulgarities between an unknown user and an individual who had a...

Singapore ranks 36th in latest global happiness report, tops Southeast Asia

March 20th is the United Nations International Day of Happiness. According to the latest World Happiness Report 2026 , Singapore ranks 36th out of 147 countries and regions, still the highest-ranke...

Private-hire driver takes passenger to police station instead of drop-off after suspecting ‘zombie smoke bombs’ use

A private hire car driver picked up a passenger who appeared to have inhaled "zombie smoke bombs." The passenger was unsteady on his feet and swayed, claiming to be drunk. The driver took him direc...

Business

“I’m unable to save except from my bonus”: Singaporeans vent about the ‘leeching’ cost of living and the mental toll of the corporate race

It matters because the pressures in Singapore—high living costs, limited savings, and constant hustle—mirror struggles many readers face, prompting them to question whether success is truly worth t...

‘Should I stay?’ — Man conflicted about quitting job after decent appraisal

SINGAPORE: A Singaporean man who had been set on handing in his resignation has admitted he is now having second thoughts after receiving a performance grade that is “slightly above average. ”

Job interviews are a 2-way street, but many applicants still fail to ask enough questions

According to a Business Insider piece, Michael Janssen, GM of Hilton Singapore, says what annoys him about people interviewing for jobs is that they don't ask enough questions

How do you deal with a sibling who won’t help at home? Singaporean man asks after months of frustration

A 22-year-old Singaporean turned to Reddit to vent his frustration and seek advice after months of dealing with his 20-year-old sister, who refuses to contribute to household chores and appears to ...

Singapore Politics

Singapore High Commissioner to Australia criticizes radio programme for being one-sided

Anil Nayar, Singapore’s High Commissioner to Australia, called claims about the GRC system made on a March 7 radio programme "baseless."

Chee Soon Juan to speak on resilience and politics to Philippine youth

Dr Chee is scheduled to speak on March 26 at one of the Philippines' top universities, Ateneo de Manila

POFMA: Man charged over TikTok videos spreading disinformation about government policies and inciting racial hatred

The videos allegedly included misleading claims about voting secrecy, CPF policies, and the affordability of HDB flats.

Budget 2026: S’poreans agree with Pritam Singh’s call for greater transparency

Pro-transparency Citizens deserve to know where billions in spending go Greater accountability prevents waste Opposing view Singapore already has strict fiscal oversight Too much transparency ...

© The Independent Singapore

// //