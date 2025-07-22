// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Tuesday, July 22, 2025
A male government office worker bored and unhappy in his workplace (for illustration purposes only)
Jobs
3 min.Read

‘No career, no friends, no way out: Is the government sector a dead end?’

Gemma Iso
By Gemma Iso

SINGAPORE: In the corridors of a government bureau, an employee sits gaping vacantly at the computer screen. Around, co-workers chatter over cups of steaming coffee, while others scroll through their phones nonchalantly. In the silence, a digital clamour is posted to Reddit: “Anyone else miserable working in the government sector?”

It was a question that hit a nerve with several fellow public servants and netizens. The original poster depicted a drab picture — a noxious workplace where gossip is currency, ambition is castigated, and people turn on others in a frantic clamber for limited prospects.

“Some in my department don’t even pretend to look busy,” the poster bewailed. “They openly play games on their phones. Others spend half the day gossiping… Information is weaponised. I don’t have a single friend here, and I trust no one.”

However, most hurtful was the comparison to peers in the private sector: “Most of my friends earn several times more. Their grind feels worth it. I’m so jealous of my friend who resigned without a job lined up—she could afford to. I feel stuck here forever.”

A familiar struggle

What ensued was a torrent of reactions; a few were compassionate, others critical, but all profoundly expressive of the current public service experience. “It sounds like a localised issue,” one netizen said. “There are government departments where work overflows and people are swamped.”

Another, more battle-hardened from experience, offered his opinion without the euphemisms: “I’ve worked in three different agencies and all of them burnt me out mentally and physically. If you’re pushing for promotion, you’re in the rat race, but if you want to earn more, you need to get out. Government experience may not translate well to the private sector. It’s your call.”

For many, the sentiment was that the “iron rice bowl,” a rewording for job security in the public sector, comes with its veiled risks. “Sure, it’s stable,” one commenter said. “But it’s an iron bowl on boiling water.”

Is the grass greener?

As the poster’s observation triggered arguments, an obvious theme surfaced — the legend of the “better” sector.

“Private sector may not necessarily be better,” several Redditors pointed out. “You could be overworked and underpaid. At least here, you’re underpaid but not overworked!”

For the others, the stress-free pace of government work was a secret blessing: “It’s good to have little to do and still be earning income, lol.”

However, not everyone viewed it that way. Others talked of government jobs with overwhelming assignments, extreme KPIs, and diminutive recognition. “I work in the public sector too,” one netizen joined. “It’s always so busy for us—I wonder what line of work you’re in!”

The real enemy — disillusionment

Underneath the opinions over workload, compensation, and status lies something more profound — disillusionment. The original poster’s disappointment and misery aren’t just about cash or toxic colleagues; it’s about that sense of being trapped in a system where work devotion and trustworthiness don’t result in progress, and effort doesn’t always equate to reward and promotions. “Even the scholars don’t make as much as those in the private sector,” the original poster wrote. “But at least they have the prestige.”

Why am I staying? What would it take to leave?

The thread echoed a universal truth — workplace unhappiness isn’t exclusive to any one segment. Office politics, exhaustion, and inertia can be found in both public and private realms. What’s important is positioning one’s values with the environment, and not being scared of re-evaluating one’s path.

The original poster may still be at that solitary small table. But in expressing his frustrations online, he has kindled an unpretentious and candid dialogue, one that might help others ask the same tough question:

Why do I stay? And what would it take to leave?

