Tuesday, August 26, 2025
Photo: Depositphotos/ imtmphoto (for illustration purposes only)
No bots allowed: Hiring experts push for ‘live-only’ interviews amid rise in AI-aided job applicants

JARA CARBALLO
By JARA CARBALLO

SINGAPORE: As artificial intelligence (AI)—generated résumés, fake credentials, and deepfakes increase in the recruitment process, hiring professionals are calling for stricter safeguards and a return to real-time verification.

 The rise of “live-only” interviews

According to the latest HRD Asia report, with the surge of AI-enabled job applications, more hiring professionals are pushing for “live-only” interviews to confirm candidate authenticity. The latest survey conducted by Software Finder revealed that 65% of recruitment specialists recommend and support compulsory live discussions and Q&As — in person or via unfiltered video calls — to guarantee that real human beings, not AI-assisted substitutes, are on the other end.

This shift comes amid growing concerns about digital deception in hiring. Sundar Pichai, Google CEO, acknowledged the trend, saying that the business implements additional rounds of in-person interviews to check the nitty-gritty. This shows that even key tech corporations are going back to old-style employment approaches.

Dawid Moczadlo, co-founder of Vidoc Security, shared a concerning account: “An applicant used AI to change his appearance during a technical interview and relied on ChatGPT to answer our questions. Either you change the hiring process now, or you’ll learn the hard way,” he warned.

Fraud goes high-tech: AI in disguise

Recruiters face more than just polished résumés; they are dealing with full-scale digital disguises. According to the Software Finder report:

  • 72% of hiring professionals have seen or suspected AI-generated résumés
  • 51% encountered AI-created work samples or portfolios
  • 42% reported fake references, while 39% saw fake degrees or diplomas
  • 17% noticed voice filters or cloning, and 15% spotted face-swapping in videos

Hiring experts believe that AI-driven résumé fraud (63%) and video deception (37%) are the biggest threats to recruitment integrity.

Despite these issues, only 31% of companies use AI-detection tools and just 37% have provided relevant training to their staff. “While many recruiters feel confident spotting fake applications, the numbers tell a different story,” the report warns.

From awareness to action

As confidence outperforms aptitude, industry professionals are demanding a modification, from volatile cynicism to practical defence. While 66% of recruiters are assessing applications manually to catch fake content, Software Finder notes that this isn’t adequate.

The report prompts businesses to espouse and implement a three-part approach: detection software investment, extensive training for recruiters, and the implementation of stronger safety measures on hiring platforms. The report also revealed that 54% of professionals agree on more stringent credential checks, and 39% support third-party video ID authentication and on-camera validity checks.

“If teams want to stay ahead, it’s time to move from awareness to action,” the report concludes. “The hiring process must evolve—not just to adjust, but to survive.”

