// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Wednesday, January 28, 2026
30 C
Singapore
type here...
Freepik/DC Studio
Singapore News
2 min.Read

Nipah virus explained: How serious is the outbreak and should we worry?

Anna Maria Romero
By Anna Maria Romero

SINGAPORE: With the COVID-19 pandemic barely in our rearview mirror, hearing of a recent virus outbreak in India could understandably cause alarm.

On the one hand, people around the globe still remember proper protocols and how to keep themselves safe. On the other hand, another widespread disease outbreak is something our world can ill-afford.

The good news is that at this point, the transmission pathways of the Nipah virus are limited, especially in comparison to the virus responsible for the COVID-19 pandemic, SARS-CoV-2, or even the flu virus. There have been outbreaks nearly every year in different countries in Asia, including one in Bangladesh last year, since 1998.

In addition, although there was a cross-border spread from Malaysia to Singapore during that first outbreak, there have been no instances of a widespread outbreak that affected several countries.

Assuming the virus will not mutate to make transmission easier, the outbreak is likely to be contained in West Bengal. While some reports say that five people are currently infected, India’s health ministry has said that there have been only two confirmed cases of Nipah virus since last month. However, almost 100 people have been quarantined.

See also  Modi warns China over border tensions

The World Health Organization has listed Nipah, like COVID-19, among the top 10 priority diseases because of the possibility of an epidemic being triggered. Therefore, it should not come as a surprise that some Asian countries, such as Thailand and Nepal, are taking a further precautionary step of screening arrivals from India.

In China, because of widespread travel during the Lunar New Year period, some have asked for travel from India to be curtailed or even shut down.

However, in a report issued last Friday (Jan 23) by China’s Centre for Disease Control and Prevention that urged increased vigilance against travel-borne infectious diseases, while malaria and dengue fever were on the list, Nipah was not.

What is the Nipah virus?

The virus is a zoonotic one, which means it is transmitted from animals, such as pigs and bats, to humans. Transmission can also spread from one person to another, through ways such as contaminated food or close contact.

See also  What is one thing the CEOs of Microsoft, Mastercard and Adobe in common?

The incubation period for Nipah can last between four and 21 days. Some infected individuals never show symptoms, and those who do usually exhibit flu-like symptoms, including fever, headache, muscle pain, respiratory symptoms, and fatigue, all of a sudden.

At worst, those who are infected may develop meningitis or encephalitis, inflammation of the brain. This is the hallmark of the Nipah virus.

The virus also has a high fatality rate, reported to be around 40% and 75%, depending on the outbreak, but because past outbreaks have been contained within specific geographic areas and the number of infections has been relatively small, the number of deaths from the Nipah virus has also been small.

To date, there are no vaccines or treatments for the Nipah virus, but a Jan 28 report in the South China Morning Post says that a drug in China, initially developed to treat Covid-19, may help manage Nipah outbreaks and contain the spread of the virus. /TISG

See also  India political activist arrested for selling cow urine to combat virus

Read also: PM Lee warns of an infectious disease worse than Covid-19

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Business

Private-hire drivers hesitant on EV switch amid ‘wasted’ time on charging cars

SINGAPORE: Private-hire vehicle (PHV) drivers have been hesitant to...

Netizens praise Hooters Singapore managing director for retaining staff in new business

SINGAPORE: Netizens have praised Hooters Singapore managing director Selena...

30 y/o man earning S$4.5k a month fears burnout from working 10 hours daily

SINGAPORE: A 30-year-old man earning S$4,500 a month shared...

Survey: Singapore job hiring stays cautious in 2026, with AI skills becoming top keyword and demand in job ads

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s hiring mood has entered 2026 with restraint,...

Singapore Politics

Leong Mun Wai questions public confidence in NMP scheme

SINGAPORE: The Nominated Member of Parliament (NMP) scheme is...

Pritam Singh’s Removal: 78% of respondents disagree in an online poll

SINGAPORE: An online poll posted on Jan 15, the...

Hammering on: Business as usual for WP, with visits to Eunos, Serangoon, and Jalan Kayu

SINGAPORE: It was business as usual for the Workers’...

Sylvia Lim, Quah Kim Song celebrate their first wedding anniversary

SINGAPORE: Last weekend, Workers’ Party (WP) chair Sylvia Lim...

© The Independent Singapore

// //