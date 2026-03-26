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Thursday, March 26, 2026
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In the Hood
3 min.Read

Nine motorists due to be charged over careless driving after crashes left 11 seriously injured

Nick Karean
By Nick Karean

SINGAPORE: Nine motorists will be charged in court on March 25 after a series of traffic accidents across Singapore left 11 people injured, several with serious harm. The cases, spanning from April 2024 to January 2026, involve eight men aged between 25 and 74, and a 71-year-old woman.

According to the Singapore Police Force (SPF), in a March 24 report, most of the accidents stemmed from basic driving lapses. These include unsafe lane changes, failure to check for oncoming traffic, and improper turns. The pattern is common among them whereby vehicle drivers misjudge space, timing, or visibility. And in many cases, motorcycles and cyclists were caught in the impact.

One of the most recent incidents occurred on Jan 15, on the Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE), when a 31-year-old driver changed lanes to the right and collided with a motorcycle. The motorcyclist suffered deep cuts and a dislocated ankle.

A similar lapse occurred earlier, on March 4, 2025, along Upper Thomson Road. This case involved a 25-year-old driver who changed lanes and struck a motorcycle. The rider sustained fractured ribs.

Turning errors appear even more common when, on June 15, 2025, along Fernvale Link, a 51-year-old driver made a right turn and collided with a cyclist who suffered a fractured spine, which was one of the more serious injuries among the cases.

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Similarly, in another case on Aug 4, 2025, a 71-year-old driver along Sims Avenue made a left turn and also collided with a cyclist on the road, who suffered from a fractured wrist.

On June 4, 2025, a 55-year-old driver who was exiting a condominium along Yishun Avenue 6 hit a motorcycle with two people on it, where the rider sustained minor injuries, and the pillion rider suffered a fractured foot.

On Nov 5, 2024, a 66-year-old taxi driver made a right turn at a T-junction along Tuas Crescent without checking for oncoming traffic and struck a motorcycle carrying two people. The rider suffered head injuries, a fractured wrist, and an open wound. The pillion rider suffered multiple spinal fractures, brain bleeding, and a fractured thumb.

9 motorists to be charged in court after crashes left 11 injured

Singapore Police Force
The taxi which had collided with a motorcycle, causing grievous hurt to both the motorcyclist and the pillion rider
9 motorists to be charged in court after crashes left 11 injured

Singapore Police Force
The motorcycle belonging to the victim

In another case on April 4, 2025, along Sengkang West Way, a 74-year-old driver crossed the double white lines before making a right turn, which is not legally allowed. He collided with a motorcycle, leaving the rider with a fractured forearm.

9 motorists to be charged in court after crashes left 11 injured

Singapore Police Force
The car which had collided with a motorcycle while making a right turn, after crossing double white lines which prohibit motorists from changing lanes.
9 motorists to be charged in court after crashes left 11 injured

Singapore Police Force
The motorcycle belonging to the victim who sustained a fractured forearm

Heavy vehicles were also involved. On April 19, 2025, a 60-year-old trailer driver travelling along Jalan Buroh collided with a motorcycle. The rider suffered a fractured toe and bruising.

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The most severe case dates back to April 9, 2024, along Lornie Highway when a 39-year-old lorry driver crashed into a stationary car. The driver of that car had stepped out and was opening his boot to signal a breakdown. He was struck and suffered extensive injuries, including fractures to his skull, face, spine, ribs, and foot. He also suffered brain and kidney damage, with one kidney beyond recovery.

9 motorists to be charged in court after crashes left 11 injured

Singapore Police Force
The car belonging to the victim, who was opening his boot to indicate that his car had broken down, when a lorry collided with his car
9 motorists to be charged in court after crashes left 11 injured

Singapore Police Force
The lorry which had collided into a stationary car, causing grievous hurt to the car driver

Across these nine cases, the victims include two cyclists, six motorcyclists, two pillion riders, and one motorist outside his vehicle.

All nine motorists will be charged under Section 65 of the Road Traffic Act 1961. For offences involving grievous hurt, penalties include fines of up to S$5,000, jail terms of up to two years, or both. Repeat offenders face fines of up to S$10,000 and jail terms of up to four years. Drivers may also be disqualified from driving all vehicle classes.

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In one case involving less severe injury, the charge carries a lower penalty of up to S$2,500 in fines or up to 12 months’ jail. Repeat offenders face higher penalties.

The Traffic Police stated that such careless behaviour will not be taken lightly and stressed that drivers must remain alert and considerate at all times, especially during common manoeuvres like turning and lane changes.

These cases also reflect a recurring issue on Singapore roads, with many serious accidents, besides speeding, coming from lapses in judgment, such as a missed check, a rushed turn, or a wrong assumption.

Motorcyclists and cyclists remain the most exposed. When drivers fail to account for them, the impact is often severe.

The enforcement message is stern that road safety depends on everyday discipline, and when that discipline slips, the consequences can be serious and may even be permanent.

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