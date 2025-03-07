SINGAPORE: With Singapore being an international business hub, it is not unheard of for people in various sectors to be working night shift hours. However, working at night means sleeping during the day, which can be challenging for many as most activity happens while the sun is up. An online user took to a forum on Thursday (Mar 6) to ask night shifters how they manage to sleep despite all the daytime activities that go on.

“Provided that it’s with the use of earplugs, how do you sleep through or overcome the following scenarios: Drilling/wall knocking from neighbour renovation, HIP (Home Improvement (do you have to sleep elsewhere?), and neighbours playing loud music/karaoke during daytime (permitted outside of quiet hours)?”

In response to the post, many Singaporeans who currently or used to work night shifts shared their own personal tricks for managing to sleep through the day. From blackout eye masks to curtains, the comments section was filled with options.

“I used to work the night shift for six years. Here is what I did to sleep,” shared one. “1. Blackout curtains. Ensure no light is in the room at all when you’re right to sleep. 2. Weighted blanket. Don’t know why, but it made me a baby again. 3. Gymming right after my shift to tire myself out, and 4. Soundproof the room itself. Can’t really block out 100%, but it helps.”

“Used to work the night shift in my 20s for about two years,” shared another. “Shower and sleep as soon as you are at home. Safety Earplugs and blackout curtains are a must. I got my curtains from IKEA. Make sure your bed is not touching the walls to minimize vibration if someone is drilling upstairs. I know the floor vibrates, too, but the vibration goes down through the walls. I used to use a fitness band with a vibration alarm to wake up. If you use A/C, set (the) timer to shut off A/C 1-2 hours before you need to get up.

“If you do not need the night shift allowance, change to the day shift or get another job. I know a lot of people in Singapore work the night shift and all, but that night shift lifestyle is not healthy at all. A lot of side effects of working the night shift cannot be prevented. Hormonal imbalance, high BP and a (lot of) other stuff.”

According to Cleveland Clinic, while quality sleep is part of one’s overall well-being, working irregular shifts can disrupt your circadian rhythm. However, there are some things that can help such as cutting back on caffeine and going straight to bed after work and wearing sunglasses on your way home in order to lessen your exposure to sunlight 30 minutes before sleeping. Setting boundaries with the people you live with is also key.

