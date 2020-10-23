Ng Chee Meng says Sengkang GRC resident sought his help, thinking he was her MP

- Advertisement -

Former ruling party parliamentarian Ng Chee Meng revealed on social media that a Sengkang GRC resident approached him when he was walking the ground in the estate recently, under the mistaken impression that he was her MP.

Mr Ng was a Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office until he lost the 2020 general election, in which he was fielded as the People’s Action Party’s (PAP) anchor minister for Sengkang GRC.

In a social media post published on Sunday (18 Oct), Mr Ng said that he was having breakfast at a coffeeshop in the Compassvale division of Sengkang GRC after a “routine walkabout” when a resident approached him, seeking his help.

Revealing that the resident thought that he was her MP, Mr Ng indicated that it was unfortunate that he could only advise her on where she can find help. He wrote: “Did a routine walkabout and had breakfast at Blk 215C Compassvale Drive this morning. A lady resident sought some assistance thinking I was the local MP.

“Unfortunately I could only advise her where she can find help. But as always, it’s a joy to be out and about, keeping in touch with the residents.”



Mr Ng, who had served as Chief of Air Force and then Chief of Defence Force in his decades-long military career, retired from the Singapore Armed Forces on 18 August 2015. Days later, he was named one of the People’s Action Party’s (PAP) candidates for the 2015 General Election, which took place less than a month after Mr Ng’s retirement.

The PAP saw a sizeable swing towards it in the 2015 General Election, which was held in the year Singapore turned 50 years old and months after founding Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew passed. The results of that election were considered an anomaly by some analysts, since the PAP suffered its worst result in the election before and lost the first Group Representation Constituency (GRC) to the opposition.

Mr Ng was fielded as part of the PAP’s team for Pasir Ris–Punggol GRC. The team, which was anchored by then-Deputy Prime Minister Teo Chee Hean, clinched 72.89 per cent of the vote with an 8.1 per cent increase in vote share compared to its result in the 2011 election. Mr Ng coasted to victory and was elected into Parliament.

As part of the PAP’s fourth-generation (4G) cohort of leaders, Mr Ng was appointed Minister of Education (Schools) and Second Minister for Transport. In the Government’s cabinet reshuffle in 2018, Mr Ng was appointed a Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office and became the Government’s labour MP after he was elected Secretary-General of Government-linked labour movement, NTUC.

A day before nominations, on 29 June, Mr Ng was identified as the leader of the PAP team contesting the newly-carved out Sengkang GRC. In a stunning upset, Mr Ng – along with former Senior Minister of State Lam Pin Min, beloved grassroots MP Amrin Amin and fresh face Raymond Lye – lost to the Workers’ Party (WP) team.

The result was significant for a number of reasons: first, Sengkang GRC is only the second GRC that has ever been won by the opposition in Singapore’s history.

Secondly, only one out of the four WP candidates had ever contested an election before. He Ting Ru, who had run in the 2015 election, and newbies Jamus Lim, Raeesah Khan and Louis Chua unseated three political office-holders, including Mr Ng.

The unseating of Mr Ng is said to have contributed to the disarray among the PAP’s 4G, which saw a dip in support in most wards. The 4G’s leader, DPM and PM-in-waiting Heng Swee Keat, was barely returned to Parliament with 53.41 per cent of the vote.

Although he was voted out of political office and lost his ministerial position, Mr Ng and the other PAP candidates who contested the ward remain active as PAP branch chairmen in Sengkang.

Mr Ng was also appointed to continue as labour chief, despite losing the July election. The National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) said that Mr Ng will continue to be its secretary-general, even though all secretary-generals for the past four decades, since 1980, have been PAP Cabinet ministers.

It added that it could be better that Mr Ng is no longer a political office-holder since he can now devote all of his attention to the labour movement.

