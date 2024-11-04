KOREA: According to Allkpop, NewJeans recently embodied a fresh, dynamic charm in a fashion shoot for Vogue Korea, with the digital cover unveiled on the magazine’s social media on Nov 4.

Partnering with Nike, the group wore the brand’s latest sneakers, each member bringing her distinct style to the sporty, energetic aesthetic.

During the interview following the shoot, NewJeans discussed their team dynamics and personal interests. Minji emphasized the importance of her fellow members, sharing:

“They’re invaluable, helping me grow and providing strength—they’re like a pillar in my life.”

Fun and therapeutic

Hanni, known for her fondness for retro items, described the appeal of film cameras and LPs: “Film cameras capture moments uniquely, and picking an LP based on its cover is both fun and therapeutic.”

Danielle thought back on the song she wrote and sang at the Tokyo Dome fan event for NewJeans. “Sometimes, songs are a better way for me to express myself than words.

I wanted to write a song expressing my love and enthusiasm about Bunnies or our fandom. It was made with the intention that each minute we spend with Bunnies will be priceless and enduring.”

Evolved perspective

The group also shared how their perspectives have evolved through performing.

“I try to do my best on each stage, handling any unexpected challenges freely,” Haerin said while discussing remaining flexible. Hyein went on to say she has come to accept and relish the pressure of performing:

“Once, I let shadows of doubt obscure the present, but now, the light of excitement illuminates my path, and challenges fuel my passion.”

Together, NewJeans’ interview revealed a blend of passion, resilience, and gratitude for their journey and fans.

NewJeans is a popular South Korean girl group formed by ADOR, a sub-label of HYBE. The group debuted in 2022 and quickly gained popularity for their unique concept, catchy music, and fresh approach to K-pop.