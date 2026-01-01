New Year’s Eve beach bust: Pattaya officers sweep tourist strip, detain eight for soliciting

PATTAYA — On New Year’s Eve, Chon Buri Immigration initiated an operation leading to the capture and detention of eight overseas women who allegedly were soliciting visitors along the action-packed beachfront.

The clampdown trailed repetitive grumbles that some females were insistently approaching holidaymakers and travelers between Soi 13 and Soi 13/4, making people feel uncomfortable and their presence disrupted the jovial air. Responding to this information, a distinct squad commanded by Pol. Maj. Kittiphat Hongchuwech, under the leadership of Immigration Superintendent Pol. Col. Naphatpong Khositsuriyamanee, moved in to assess the situation firsthand.

To better understand what was happening on the ground, officers used an undercover foreign agent to blend in with the crowds strolling along the beach. When several women allegedly approached and offered sexual services, officers observing nearby documented the interactions before stepping in to make the arrests.

By the end of the operation, eight women had been taken into custody — five from Uganda, two from Uzbekistan, and one from Madagascar. They were transported to Pattaya City Police Station for interrogation and were charged under Thailand’s “Prevention and Suppression of Prostitution Act” for soliciting in public places and causing trouble and disorder.

Each woman was fined 1,000 baht, and immigration authorities later revoked their permission to stay in Thailand. They remain in custody as deportation proceedings move forward.

Officials say the operation was not just about enforcement, but about responding to public concerns and keeping Pattaya welcoming for everyone during one of the busiest times of the year. With tourism at the heart of the city’s economy, authorities stressed that maintaining a safe and comfortable environment remains a top priority, especially during major holidays.