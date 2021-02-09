Home News New website to bridge generation gap

New website to bridge generation gap

The website is akin to a question and answer forum designed to tap the wisdom and knowledge of older folk on a variety of topics

Photo: SaltRice website

Author

Denise Teh

Date

Category

Home News
- Advertisement -

Singapore — A new website has been launched to help bridge the generation gap in Singapore.

Bridging the Generation Gap in Singapore from r/singapore

A new website SaltRice was launched on Monday (Feb 8), developed by volunteers working with the not-for-profit group Code for Singapore. SaltRice is a website for participants to share life’s struggles/challenges in a safe and open environment.

The topics in question are addressed by a group of seniors who have life experience and who are able to give sound advice. It aims to promote communication between citizens of all age groups, primarily between the older and younger generations.

The website works by allowing users (of a younger generation) to post a question on the page. Thereafter, the senior citizen users will comment with their answer to those questions. Much like a forum, it works in a similar method to the social media application Reddit.

- Advertisement -

Photo: Reddit/ orcsab

Categories include: Reflections; Family-Children; Growing Old; Health; Mental Health; Dating; Food Recipes; Pastime/Passion; and Professional Work/Occupation. These are the current topics available for users to write about.

As the website was recently launched, there is still a lack of active users online. However, the developers are looking to expand the website, as well as gather more feedback on it.

The website has drawn varying responses from the community. Some are wholly supportive of this. “It’s useful [because] it lets me learn from others,” said Ashley, a 16-year-old student. She commented that it is an interesting concept as she has personally learned many important lessons from her own grandparents. “It’s good if people can learn from these [lessons] as well.”

However, others point out the flaw in this design. A 73-year-old questioned, “I don’t even use a phone, why would I use this?”.

An 18-year-old student, also noted the same problem, stating that their grandparents are not tech-savvy and would not know how to use it: “Old people don’t use technology or public forums that often. Also, are the elderly in Singapore even fluent enough in English to want to use the site?”

Reddit users also posted their thoughts on the website, noting that the website may not be elderly-friendly given how technologically advanced it is.

The creators have spoken about issues that have been raised. They say that ‘[their] goal is for the app to help arrange in-person, intergenerational discussions. This way, it will help to both reduce social isolation, as well as make it easier for the elderly who are less comfortable with technology.’ They have also noted the need for more languages on the website.

This is just the start of the innovation, and they are working on making the app more user-friendly as well as more meaningful.

Denise Teh is an intern at The Independent SG. /TISG

Send in your scoop to news@theindependent.sg 

Please follow and like us:
- Advertisement -
Featured News

Singaporeans made S$3 billion in top-ups to their CPF accounts last year despite COVID-19 pandemic

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, 140,000 Central Provident Fund (CPF) members made S$3 billion in top-ups under the Retirement Sum Topping-Up Scheme (RSTU) - a notable 40 per cent higher than the amount of top-ups that were made in the year prior. The...
View Post
Featured News

Public ashtrays to be moved to less crowded places to reduce smoking: Amy Khor

Singapore — As an additional measure to cut down on smoking, rubbish bins with mounted ashtrays will be moved to less crowded places, Dr Amy Khor said in Parliament on Monday (Feb 1). Dr Khor is the Senior Minister of State in...
View Post
COVID 19

Gerald Giam: Just because 80% have adopted TraceTogether, it doesn’t mean they’re using it

Singapore—In Parliament on Tuesday (Feb 2), MP Gerald Giam (WP-Aljunied GRC) pointed out that while the take-up rate for TraceTogether has reached 80 per cent, there is no guarantee that people are using it, given recent concerns over privacy. He added that...
View Post

Send in your scoop to news@theindependent.sg 

Please follow and like us:
© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore