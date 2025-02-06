KOREA: As reported by Allkpop, the upcoming virtual idol group SKINZ, under Bridge Enter, is facing plagiarism accusations as one of its songs allegedly resembles a track by Stray Kids.

“The Way Home,” a pre-debut mixtape single by SKINZ, was released on Jan 31 KST in conjunction with a special broadcast of the SBS drama Love Scout. The song was promoted as the group’s first self-composed track, featuring an emotional rock ballad style.

Uncanny resemblance

However, Stray Kids’ fans quickly pointed out strong similarities between “The Way Home” and “Untitled”, a SKZ-RECORD track from 2023 performed by I.N and featuring Hyunjin. Accusations of plagiarism soon surfaced, with fans arguing that the composition bore an uncanny resemblance to the Stray Kids song.

Beyond the music itself, fans also raised concerns about the group’s name. They noted that SKINZ is similar to Stray Kids, who are also known by the abbreviation SKZ, leading to further controversy.

Rebellious and edgy concept

Meanwhile, SKINZ’s official debut teaser was unveiled on Dec 25, 2023, during the 2024 SBS Gayo Daejeon. The group consists of seven members and is being promoted as a virtual boy band with a rebellious and edgy concept. Additionally, all seven members are said to possess composition and songwriting skills.

For their debut, the group has enlisted renowned K-pop producer EL CAPITXN, who has previously worked with the successful virtual idol group PLAVE. His involvement in SKINZ’s music has further heightened interest in the group’s upcoming debut.

Despite the controversy, Bridge Enter has yet to respond to the plagiarism allegations, leaving fans eager to see how the situation unfolds.

Compelling narrative

SKINZ is a new and exciting project in the K-pop scene, blending virtual characters with high-quality music production and a compelling narrative.

SKINZ plans to build a unique worldview and story, which will be reflected in the group’s albums and content.