INTERNATIONAL: Employees who feel seen and heard by their direct supervisors are more engaged, take more risks, and stay with their companies longer, leading to stronger business performance, according to a new report by Quantum Connections.

The study, featured in HRD Asia, surveyed over 12,000 employees across 49 industries and found that fostering an environment where employees feel valued and acknowledged significantly impacts both individual job satisfaction and overall company success.

The impact on employee engagement and innovation

The Quantum Connections report stresses a correlation between employees’ sense of being seen and heard and their likelihood to contribute to their workplace. Employees who feel acknowledged by their direct supervisors are 55% more likely to offer new ideas. Furthermore, they are 44% more likely to admit mistakes without fear of repercussions and 39% more likely to take calculated risks. This willingness to engage and innovate can directly drive the company’s performance and growth.

Reduced turnover and increased retention

Apart from innovation, the sense of being seen and heard also plays an important role in employee retention. The report also indicates that employees who feel recognised by their supervisors are 31% less likely to consider leaving their jobs on a weekly basis. On average, these employees are likely to stay with their employers for an additional 9.5 months. This emphasises the importance of fostering strong relationships between employees and supervisors, not only for job satisfaction but also for long-term organisational stability.

Listening as a business strategy

Dennis S. Holland, CEO of Quantum Connections, stressed supervisors’ critical role in shaping organisational outcomes. “The degree to which employees feel seen and heard by their immediate supervisor is directly correlated to the key performance indicators of employee engagement, retention, and profitability,” Holland said. This insight comes at a time when many companies are grappling with low employee engagement. Gallup’s 2024 State of the Global Workplace report revealed that only 23% of employees globally feel engaged at work, with 62% feeling disengaged.

To address this challenge, experts like Andrea Herron, VP of HR at WebMD Health Services, stress the importance of actively listening to employees. Herron outlines several strategies employers can use to create a workplace where employees feel heard, including offering multiple communication channels, encouraging meeting participation, and rewarding employee feedback. These steps can enhance workplace satisfaction and drive better business outcomes.

Organisations that prioritise human connection and invest in fostering meaningful relationships between supervisors and employees will benefit from higher engagement, improved retention, and greater profitability. Companies can unlock their full potential and create a thriving, innovative workforce by ensuring that employees feel seen and heard.