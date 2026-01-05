New scheme requiring S$0.10 deposit for bottled and canned drinks to start in Singapore on April 1

SINGAPORE: Senior Minister of State for the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment Dr Janil Puthucheary announced over the weekend that the Beverage Container Return Scheme (BCRS) will officially begin on Apr 1.

The scheme requires consumers to pay a deposit of S$0.10 for canned and bottled beverages.

This type of deposit and refund scheme is not new, and many countries in Europe, as well as Canada, Australia, the UAE, South Korea, and others have adopted similar initiatives. In many of these countries, deposit and refund schemes have contributed to reducing litter and improving recycling outcomes.

In his Jan 3 Facebook post, Dr Janil called the scheme “A New Chapter for Recycling in Singapore,” adding that it is a “significant step towards Singapore’s circular economy goals, encouraging the recycling of beverage containers like metal cans and plastic bottles.”

He announced that there will be Reverse Vending Machines (RVMs) in various areas across Singapore where people may bring their bottles and cans and receive a 10-cent refund.

Dr Janil acknowledged that changes in habits require time and effort but assured the public that the ministry has been working closely with the operator of the scheme, BCRS Ltd, as well as other stakeholders, including beverage producers and retailers, to ensure a smooth and practical rollout of the initiative.

BCRS Ltd is made up of Coca-Cola Singapore Beverages Pte Ltd, F&N Foods Pte Ltd, and Pokka Pte Ltd.

Importantly, he noted that a key feedback has been that the transition period for the initiative, which is supposed to have been three months, may not be enough for companies to clear their existing beverage stocks.

Because of this, the transition period has been extended to six months, which means it now spans from Apr 1 to Sep 30.

“This means that while the scheme officially begins on 1 April 2026, most beverage containers with the refundable 10-cent deposit are likely to hit the shelves only closer to the later part of the transition. During the transition, consumers can expect a mix of containers on the shelves – some with the refundable deposit and others without,” he added.

More details regarding the scheme will be shared with the public in the weeks to come. This includes how to look out for the scheme’s mark on beverage containers and where to return these empty containers. The ministry’s engagement with producers, retailers, and F&B outlets will also be stepped up

“Together, we’re taking an important step towards a more sustainable Singapore. Every container returned makes a difference for our future generations. Let’s make this change happen, one container at a time!” wrote Dr Janil. /TISG

