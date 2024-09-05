;
New Love in the Big City trailer surprises viewers by teasing BL love story

ByLydia Koh

September 5, 2024

The upcoming romantic comedy film ‘Love in the Big City’ has surprised some viewers after a new trailer revealed a BL love story may be on the cards.

As per PINKVILLA, the film draws inspiration from a book that examines relationships and love in contemporary culture. The film stars Kim Go Eun and Noh Sang Hyun in the lead roles, generating excitement among fans for its promising cast and crew.

On Sept 5, Plusm Entertainment released the film’s trailer, highlighting the contrasting personalities of the main characters. Kim Go Eun portrays the carefree and daring Jae Hee, while Noh Sang Hyun takes on the role of Heung Soo, a man who has distanced himself from society.

The film is set to release in South Korean theaters on Oct 2, following its premiere at the 49th Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) on Sept 13. The screenplay, based on a novel by Park Sang Young, has received international acclaim, having been nominated for prestigious awards such as the Booker Prize and the International Dublin Literary Prize. Park Sang Young has also contributed to the film’s script.

Sharing romance experiences

Directed by Lee Eon Hee, known for her work on “The Killer’s Shopping List” and “Missing,” “Love in the Big City” follows the story of a young gay man in Korea. He forms a close bond with Jae Hee, a fellow French major, played by Kim Go Eun. The two share their romantic experiences and eventually become roommates.

However, when Jae Hee gets married, the protagonist feels a profound sense of loss. Noh Sang Hyun portrays Heung Soo in this adaptation that moves back and forth in time, capturing the unnamed protagonist’s journey through love, heartbreak, and topics such as HIV.

Over at the YouTube trailer, a commenter said, “I really don’t get why Korean netizens are mad This series is going to be a hit, I mean they’re perfect together“.

Another commenter said,”Please support and give a lot of love to him. Many of his “fans” are hating and trying to boycott him for staring in BL drama.”

“I’m so excited…the first trailer gave me no clue that it’s a BL,” one individual said in a comment.

The term BL refers to “Boys’ Love”. It’s a genre of fiction, including TV dramas, movies, and literature, that focuses on romantic relationships between male characters.

Award-winning actress

Kim Go Eun, celebrated for her versatile roles, rose to fame with her performance as a high school student in the coming-of-age film “A Muse” (2012), earning her multiple awards and accolades.

