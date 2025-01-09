SINGAPORE: In a move to simplify the insolvency process for smaller businesses, the Singapore government has passed a new law aimed at enhancing the existing Simplified Insolvency Programme (SIP).

This updated measure, known as SIP 2.0, is designed to offer a more cost-effective and accessible pathway for companies with total liabilities not exceeding $2 million.

In a statement to Parliament, Second Minister for Law Edwin Tong revealed that the new law would bring significant changes to two key processes under the SIP — the Simplified Debt Restructuring Programme (SDRP) and the Simplified Winding Up Programme (SWUP).

SIP 2.0 builds on the success of the original SIP and will now be permanently integrated into the Insolvency, Restructuring, and Dissolution Act 2018, marking a significant evolution in Singapore’s corporate debt restructuring and insolvency framework.

One of the core changes under SIP 2.0 is a streamlined eligibility criterion.

Previously, businesses seeking to use the SIP had to meet five distinct requirements. Now, eligibility will hinge solely on one simple condition — that the company’s total liabilities do not exceed $2 million.

This shift is expected to simplify the process and reduce the administrative burden on smaller firms navigating financial distress.

In addition to the revised eligibility, the updated SDRP will also simplify the documentation required to apply. Companies will now only need to provide essential supporting documents, making the process less cumbersome and more efficient.

The changes to the SWUP are equally notable. Under Clause 30, companies seeking to enter the program but lacking complete financial records can submit a Director’s statement instead, confirming that the company meets the eligibility criteria.

This modification is designed to speed up the application process and encourage businesses to wind up in an orderly manner rather than letting them remain dormant.

Minister Tong emphasized that SIP 2.0 represents a more permanent, cost-effective, and user-friendly framework that will increase access to insolvency processes for a broader range of companies.

“With these changes, the SIP 2.0 will not only benefit smaller firms but also foster a more efficient and accessible insolvency ecosystem,” he said.