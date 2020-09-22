New Korean drama to be helmed by director of hit series It’s Okay To Not Be Okay

- Advertisement -

Seoul — Actor-singer Ji Chang Wook and actress Kim Ji Won will be starring in a new romance drama.

They were confirmed on Monday (Sept 21) for the leading roles in KakaoTV’s coming original drama City Couple’s Way Of Love (literal translation).

The 12-episode drama is set to premiere before the end of 2020. It is about the realistic dating lives of young people fighting to survive in a busy city. The short-form drama is currently being filmed with multiple seasons in mind. The first season will have the mysterious subtitle My Lovable Camera Thief.

The drama will consist of 30-minute episodes and will be directed by Park Shin Woo, the director of the hit dramas It’s Okay To Not Be Okay, Encounter and Don’t Dare to Dream (Jealousy Incarnate).

The co-writer of the script is Jung Hyun Jung, who was responsible for the I Need Romance series and Romance Is A Bonus Book.

Ji is Park Chae Won, an honest and overly passionate architect who loves the city streets. He is unable to get over a woman he calls “camera thief” who stole his heart one summer’s night and disappears.

Kim is Lee Eun Oh, a freelance marketer who spontaneously decides to adopt a false identity in an unfamiliar place. She ends up falling in love with Park Chae Won, while posing as the free-spirited Yoon Sun Ah.

The stars showed their excitement about the coming drama series. Ji said: “Because this is a drama by writer Jung Hyun Jung and director Park Shin Woo, both of whom I really wanted to work with, I’m delighted and excited to be preparing (for filming).”

Kim said: “I’m excited to be working together with such a great director, writer and cast. I’m working hard to prepare so that I can show you a new side of myself through the character of Lee Eun Oh. In this difficult time, I hope that I’ll be able to provide even the smallest bit of joy.” /TISG