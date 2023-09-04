New HDB BTO Launches in Singapore — September 2023

The next HDB BTO launch is slated to take place at the end of September or early October 2023, pushed back from its usual August timeslot. Encompassing six projects in total, the launch will see new units released in four projects in two mature estates — three projects in Kallang/Whampoa and one project in Queenstown — and two projects in non-mature estates Choa Chu Kang and Tengah.

The upcoming launch will offer a comprehensive mix of units, ranging from 2-room Flexi to 3-room, 4-room and 5-room flats, along with a number of 3Gen units in Choa Chu Kang.

Overview: September 2023 HDB BTO Exercise BTO project Unit mix Estimated price* Choa Chu Kang 2-room flexi, 3-room, 4-room, 5-room and 3Gen Total: 1,870 3-room: S$200,000 to S$250,000

4-room: S$280,000 to S$370,000

5-room: S$400,000 to S$520,000 Kallang/Whampoa (Jalan Tenteram 3-room, 4-room Total: 1,040 3-room: S$330,000 to S$450,000

4-room: S$460,000 to S$690,000 Kallang/Whampoa (Jalan Rajah) 2-room flexi, 4-room Total: 730 4-room: S$460,000 to S$690,000 Kallang/Whampoa (Geylang Road) 2-room Flexi, 3-room, 4-room Total: 1,140 3-room: S$330,000 to S$450,000

4-room: S$460,000 to S$690,000 Queenstown 3-room, 4-room Total: 970 3-room: S$390,000 to S$520,000

4-room: S$560,000 to S$740,000 Tengah 2-room Flexi, 3-room, 4-room, 5-room Total: 1,010 3-room: S$250,000 to S$300,000

4-room: S$370,000 to S$460,000

Choa Chu Kang September 2023 BTO

Source: HDB

Choa Cho Kang is considered a non-mature estate. It is the biggest BTO project in the September 2023 round of BTO projects, with a total of 1,870 flats on offer. It is also the most comprehensive development of the six BTO projects, with flat types running the gamut from 2-room Flexi to 3-room, 4-room, 5-room and 3Gen.

The project also enjoys proximity to 3 MRT/LRT stations, making it highly accessible via public transport.

Something that stands out about the Choa Chu Kang launch is its close proximity to a lot of nature. It is close to different points on the Rail Corridor North, a continuous green passage that allows wildlife movement between major green spaces in Singapore. You’ll be able to easily cycle up to Kranji in the north or to the Bukit Timah Railway Station down south.

Location: Woodlands Road

Public transport: Bukit Panjang MRT Station, Senja LRT Station, Phoenix LRT.

Amenities: Junction 10 Mall, Teck Whye Shopping Centre, Choa Chu Kang Stadium, Bukit Panjang Polyclinic, Senja Hawker Centre, Chua Chu Kang Community Club, Sungei Pang Sua, Bukit Panjang Park Connector, Pang Sua Park Connector

Schools: Choa Chu Kang Secondary School, Jurong Pioneer Junior College, West Spring Secondary School, Teck Whye Primary School

Kallang/Whampoa Jalan Tenteram & Jalan Rajah September 2023 BTO

Jalan Tenteram – Source: HDB

Jalan Rajah – Source: HDB

Two of the Kallang/Whampoa September BTO projects — Jalan Tenteram and Jalan Rajah — are located very close to each other and share a lot of the same amenities. Both of launches are located in a mature estate.

As their names suggest, the two BTO launches are located at Jalan Tenteram and at the intersection of Jalan Rajah and Kim Keat Road, respectively. Both estates are in relatively close proximity to four MRT stations – Toa Payoh, Novena, Potong Pasir and Boon Keng, making the estates very well connected by both the North-South and North-East MRT lines.

The estates have lots of well-developed amenities and good schools in the area. More notable ones include Tan Tock Seng Hospital, Toa Payoh Sports Hall, Toa Payoh Swimming Complex and St. Andrew’s Junior College.

A total of 1,770 units will be available across the two BTO launches. The size of the unit you are after might be your deciding factor when choosing between the two projects. The Jalan Tenteram launch offers 3-room and 4-room units while the Jalan Rajah launch offers 2-room flexi and 4-room units.

Jalan Tenteram Jalan Rajah Location: Jalan Tenteram Junction of Jalan Rajah and Kim Keat Road Public transport: Potong Pasir MRT Station, Novena Station, Toa Payoh MRT Station, Boon Keng Station Amenities: National Centre for Infectious Diseases, Ren Ci Community Hospital, Tan Tock Seng Hospital, Toa Payoh Sports Hall, Toa Payoh Stadium, Toa Payoh Swimming Complex, Berseh Food Centre Schools: St Andrew’s School, St Andrew’s Junior School, Bendemeer Secondary School, Hong Wen School Bendemeer Secondary School, Hong Wen School, Northlight School, St Andrew’s School, St Andrew’s Junior School

Kallang/Whampoa Geylang Road September 2023 BTO

Source: HDB

There is a third BTO launch in the Kallang/Whampoa area. Situated at Geylang Road, this third estate is the biggest of the three projects with a total of 1,140 units, comprising of 2-room flexi, 3-room and 4-room configurations. Just like the other two Kallang/Whampoa projects, the Geylang Road launch is in a mature estate.

This estate is located within walking distance of Kallang MRT station and bus interchange, making it very accessible via public transport. However, do note that this BTO project is right by the Kallang-Paya Lebar Expressway. This could be a deal breaker for home-buyers who are sensitive to traffic noise.

There are many amenities in the area, such as Kallang Leisure Park mall, a polyclinic, and Singapore Sports Hub. For the outdoor enthusiast or fitness junkie, the estate is also very close to Kallang River, Kallang Riverside Park and Marina Reservoir. You wont have to travel far to be able to enjoy jogging outdoors, cycling or participating in your favourite water sports.

Location: Geylang Road

Public transport: Kallang MRT Station and Bus Interchange (walking distance)

Amenities: Kallang Leisure Park, Golden Mile Food Centre, North Bridge Road Market & Food Centre, Kwong Wai Shiu Hospital, Kallang Polyclinic and Long Term Care, Kallang Netball Centre, Kallang Squash & Tennis Centre, Singapore Sports Hub

Schools: Dunman High School

Queenstown September 2023 BTO

Source: HDB

The Queenstown BTO project is the first of the two non-mature estates in the September round of BTO launches. It is situated at Commonwealth Drive and consists of 970 units with 3-room and 4-room units available.

The area is serviced by both the East-West line via Commonwealth MRT Station and the Circle line via One-North MRT Station. While there are not as robust amenities compared to some of the projects in mature estates, it is extremely convenient for those who work in the Fusionopolis business park area.

It is also important to keep in mind that the neighbouring Tanglin Halt area is slated for redevelopment under the Selective En bloc Redevelopment Scheme (SERs). While the specifics of this redevelopment plan have not been announced yet, it is fair to assume that this redevelopment will also result in more food, shopping and community services being developed in the area.

On top of that, there are many schools in the area ranging from primary schools to tertiary institutions that make the area attractive to families who have school-going children.

Location: Commonwealth Drive

Public transport: Commonwealth MRT Station (walking distance), One-North MRT Station

Amenities: Star Vista, QMall (under construction), National University Hospital, Fusionopolis, Timbre+ One North, Queenstown ActiveSG Stadium

Schools: New Town Primary School, Tanglin Trust School, Queensway Secondary School, Anglo Chinese School (International), Civil Service College, INSEAD Asia Campus

Tengah September 2023 BTO

Source: HDB

The other non-mature BTO project is in Tengah and is located at Plantation Close. There are a total of 1,010 units with a wide range of unit sizes available — 2-room flexi, 3-room, 4-room and 5-room.

Just like most Tengah projects before this, a lot of the amenities in the area are not fully developed just yet, as Tengah is a completely new HDB town. This Tengah estate will eventually be serviced by Tengah Park MRT Station on the Jurong Region Line.

The estate is surrounded by many schools, which include, but are not limited to Pioneer Primary School, Jurong Primary School, Bukit Batok Secondary School and Millennia Institute. It is even close to two international schools, Dulwich College (Singapore) and the Canadian International School.

Location: Plantation Close

Public transport: Tengah Park MRT Station, Jurong Region Line (under construction, ETA 2028)

Amenities: Le Quest Shopping Mall, Yuhua Village Market and Food Centre, Bukit Batok Polyclinic, Jurong East Sport Centre

Schools: Pioneer Primary School, Jurong Primary School, Bukit Batok Secondary School, Millennia Institute, Dulwich College (Singapore)

How to apply for a BTO flat in Singapore

If you’re wondering how to take part in these BTO exercises, here’s a simplified guide:

Check your flat and grant eligibility over at the HDB website. Work out your finances, including whether to take an HDB or bank mortgage Check the HDB Flat Portal for upcoming BTO launches. You can also sign up for HDB’s e-alert to be notified of BTO launches. Apply online for your desired BTO launch. If balloted, you will be invited to choose a unit. Pick and book your unit with HDB. Thereafter, sign the Lease of Agreement, and then wait to collect your keys.

Buying a BTO unit is a major financial commitment, and picking the right mortgage package is crucial. Start your home ownership journey on the right foot with our pick of the best housing and property loans in Singapore.

