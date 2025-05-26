Monday, May 26, 2025
Photo: Freepik/rawpixel.com(for illustration purposes only)
2 min.Read

New grad asks if it’s ‘really possible to find a job you don’t dread in Singapore’

Anna Maria Romero
By Anna Maria Romero
SINGAPORE: A recent university graduate who started their full-time first job eight months ago vented in a post on Reddit how difficult their journey has been so far, to the point that they dread going to work “SO MUCH.”

“Sunday scaries hit so bad,” wrote r/Spirited-Chard-9517 on r/askSingapore on Sunday (May 25), referring to the low feelings people face as weekends end and the work week is about to begin.

They asked Reddit users who’ve been in the workforce for a while if they believe “it’s truly possible to find a job you genuinely enjoy… One that doesn’t fill you with dread, and actually makes you look forward to going.”

The post author further asked what would be a good amount of time for them to stay at their job, since they’re new at it and have little experience so far.

I’ve been trying to stick it out for at least a year, but the stress and anxiety have been really hard to manage.

I’m also worried because the job market isn’t great right now, and I’m scared that the issue lies with me,” they added.

In an edit to the post, they also wrote that they believe the primary reason they dread their job is that they don’t think they’re doing all that well, which just adds to their stress and anxiety, because they’re always worried about making mistakes.

They clarified that their bosses and colleagues, while not overly supportive, are not negative either, describing their work environment as kind of just… neutral.

The edit seems to be about commenters who told them that having “Good manager + teammates who do their fair share of the work + career prospects according to your needs,” could be game changers and make working a much better experience.

“I was once lost and just going through the motions. Today I have all three, and there’s no such thing as Monday blues. OP is free to talk to me if there’s anything I can help with,” a commenter wrote.

Others encouraged the post author to become more objective about their work, since, at the end of the day, it’s just a job.

There will come a day when you can dissociate enough that you will no longer fear challenges. Just separate your personal and professional lives totally,” one advised.

Many commenters were encouraging.

One wrote, “You will gain the luxury of choosing a better job the longer you’re in the workforce. The first two to three years are the period when you’re new, so your bargaining chips are fewer. Hang in there.”

“Most burnout happens during the first two to three years of a career after graduating, and it’s mostly due to fear of underperforming (which is NORMAL because you’re a junior and learning). Once you understand that, you’ll stop putting enormous pressure on your shoulder. As for the time required, focus on staying at least one year at the job cause it looks better on a resume, especially if this is your first experience,” another chimed in. /TISG

