KOREA: Lee Junho, a renowned South Korean actor, who gained significant popularity with his recent appearance in the hit rom-com King The Land, is reportedly set to lead a new K-drama titled Typhoon Company, as reported by PINKVILLA.

The drama will be directed by Lee Na Jung, known for her work on Fight for My Way.

According to a report by South Korean media outlet Star News on Sept 23, 2024, Junho has been cast as the protagonist of Typhoon Company (tentative title).

Set during the 1997 International Monetary Fund (IMF) foreign exchange crisis, the drama will highlight the challenges faced by small and medium-sized businesses and their families during that tumultuous period.

The program is anticipated to debut on tvN in the upcoming year.

Period of hardship

If confirmed, Junho will portray Kang Tae Poong, the CEO of Typhoon Company. His character grapples with the pressure of saving his father’s beloved company amidst the difficulties of the IMF crisis.

The series will focus on Kang Tae Poong’s personal growth as he navigates this period of hardship alongside the people around him.

The drama’s director, Lee Na Jung, has an impressive portfolio, having directed Mine, Love Alarm, and See You in My 19th Life. Junho’s casting is anticipated to generate excitement among fans, as his recent performances have been widely praised.

Following his military enlistment, Junho earned critical acclaim for his portrayal of Crown Prince Yi San in the period drama The Red Sleeve, a role that won him several top awards.

From singing to acting

After becoming well-known as a K-pop duo 2PM member, Junho acted in the 2013 movie Cold Eyes before participating in hit dramas like Rain or Shine and Wok of Love.

As a member of 2PM, Junho has contributed to numerous hit songs and performed energetic dance routines. He has also released solo music, showcasing his vocal abilities and songwriting skills.

