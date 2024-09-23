Entertainment

New drama Typhoon Company, directed by Fight for My Way’s Lee Na Jung and starring King The Land’s Lee Junho

ByLydia Koh

September 23, 2024

KOREA: Lee Junho, a renowned South Korean actor, who gained significant popularity with his recent appearance in the hit rom-com King The Land, is reportedly set to lead a new K-drama titled Typhoon Company, as reported by PINKVILLA.

The drama will be directed by Lee Na Jung, known for her work on Fight for My Way.

According to a report by South Korean media outlet Star News on Sept 23, 2024, Junho has been cast as the protagonist of Typhoon Company (tentative title).

Set during the 1997 International Monetary Fund (IMF) foreign exchange crisis, the drama will highlight the challenges faced by small and medium-sized businesses and their families during that tumultuous period.

The program is anticipated to debut on tvN in the upcoming year.

Photo: Instagram/Lee Junho

Period of hardship

If confirmed, Junho will portray Kang Tae Poong, the CEO of Typhoon Company. His character grapples with the pressure of saving his father’s beloved company amidst the difficulties of the IMF crisis.

See also  Kim Byung Chul, Kim Hyang Gi, Lee Junho, and Kim Hye Joon are confirmed for the upcoming superhero series "Cashero"

The series will focus on Kang Tae Poong’s personal growth as he navigates this period of hardship alongside the people around him.

The drama’s director, Lee Na Jung, has an impressive portfolio, having directed Mine, Love Alarm, and See You in My 19th Life. Junho’s casting is anticipated to generate excitement among fans, as his recent performances have been widely praised.

Following his military enlistment, Junho earned critical acclaim for his portrayal of Crown Prince Yi San in the period drama The Red Sleeve, a role that won him several top awards.

From singing to acting

After becoming well-known as a K-pop duo 2PM member, Junho acted in the 2013 movie Cold Eyes before participating in hit dramas like Rain or Shine and Wok of Love.

As a member of 2PM, Junho has contributed to numerous hit songs and performed energetic dance routines. He has also released solo music, showcasing his vocal abilities and songwriting skills.

ByLydia Koh

Related Post

Entertainment

BABYMONSTER to make a major comeback with their first full-length album; their music video is also in the making

September 23, 2024 Lydia Koh
Entertainment

Jo Joon Young, Roh Jeong Eui, and Lee Chae Min set to appear in a new webtoon-based drama

September 19, 2024 Lydia Koh
Entertainment

Stray Kids’ Chk Chk Boom hits new milestone on Spotify, surpassing 100 million plays in less than two months

September 17, 2024 Lydia Koh

You missed

Business

Successful bookstore in China shut down by Chinese authorities, but owner makes it thrive again at its new home in Washington, DC

September 23, 2024 Jasmime Kaur Darshan
SG Economy

SGX considers expansion into Dubai as hedge funds surge in UAE

September 23, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Home News

Facebook co-founder donates S$20M to Singapore school for play spaces, STEM labs, and Chinese immersion program, among others

September 23, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Health

WHO urges adolescent-friendly health systems, highlighting investments in adolescent health had triple dividend benefit

September 23, 2024 Jasmime Kaur Darshan

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.