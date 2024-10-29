INDIA: The air quality in India’s capital, New Delhi, has become super polluted in the last few days. The pollution level is now 25 to 30 times worse than what the World Health Organization (WHO) recommends as safe.

According to a BBC report, experts say the situation will likely worsen in the next few days as crop burning occurs in neighbouring states and Diwali is celebrated with firecrackers.

The air pollution situation in Delhi is a yearly affair, with reports of extreme levels often occurring between October and January. The situation also adversely affects schools and offices, which are issued mandatory shutdowns.

Health Alert:

Very poor to severe #airpollution in several parts of Delhi Pic👇🏾Tower disappears in smog. This is south east at about 7 am.

PM 2.5 at 400 units (daily safe limit is 15) Track CPCB and health experts on how to keep safe.

Data: Sameer app. pic.twitter.com/PKCoiec5qT — Chetan Bhattacharji (@CBhattacharji) October 23, 2024

Data from the government website Safar states that the levels of tiny particulate matter (called PM 2.5) reached as high as 350 micrograms per cubic meter in parts of the city on Monday.

This particulate matter can go deep into the lungs and cause various diseases.

The website states that PM 2.5 levels of between 300 and 400 are considered very poor, and between 400 and 500 is considered severe.

India’s capital is often enveloped in smog in winter due to smoke, dust, low wind speed, vehicular emissions and crop stubble burning in nearby states of Haryana and Punjab.

These agricultural states burn crop stubble in November and December to clear their fields. Farmers say they would stop the burning if they had financial and technical help from the government to find other ways to clear their crops.

In addition, the smoke from firecrackers during Diwali celebrations further compounds the problem. This is despite the government having banned the sale, manufacture, and use of fireworks.

The state government has also implemented the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), which was formed to tackle pollution.

GRAP bans all activities which use coal or firewood and diesel generators for non-emergency services.

Authorities in Delhi have issued a warning to everyone to stay indoors as much as possible. Construction work in the city has also been halted.