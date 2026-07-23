New blood: PM Wong refreshes Cabinet with younger cohort

SINGAPORE: On Wednesday (July 22), Prime Minister Lawrence Wong announced changes to his Cabinet and other appointments, as well as renamed a key ministry. The reshuffle is seen by many as the most significant reorganisation since 2024, when he was sworn in as Premier, with a number of younger politicians promoted as Ministers. This is likely to be in preparation for the next generation of the leadership of Singapore.

“We are continuing our leadership transition – with younger and newer members of the team taking on larger responsibilities,” PM Wong said.

Specifically, three first-term Parliamentarians have received important promotions.

Jeffrey Siow, 48, and David Neo, 48, who had been Acting Transport Minister and Acting Minister for Culture, Community and Youth respectively, were promoted to full ministers, and Jasmin Lau, 43, was appointed as Acting Minister of Manpower and promoted to Senior Minister of State for Digital Development and Information. She is one of Singapore’s youngest political office holders at ministerial level.

By Singapore standards, Mr Siow, Mr Neo, and Ms Lau were promoted unusually quickly, which is seen as a sign that the Prime Minister wants newcomers to politics to gain governing experience early.

The other new appointees are Goh Pei Ming, 44, Senior Minister of State in the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and the Ministry of Social and Family Development; Alvin Tan, 46, Minister of State in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) and the Ministry of National Development; Zhulkarnain Abdul Rahim, 45, Minister of State in the MFA and MHA; and Foo Cexiang, 41, Minister of State in the Ministry of Manpower and the Ministry of Trade and Industry; and Shawn Loh, 39, Minister of State in the Ministry of Education, and the Ministry of Health..

Not that the younger appointees will be left to fend for themselves. While the average age of the old Cabinet was 56, for the new one, it’s 54 to 55. This is because the older cohort is staying on as mentors to their younger colleagues.

K Shanmugam, 67, who was Home Affairs Minister for over a decade, has been appointed as Senior Minister. The Prime Minister said that he and Lee Hsien Loong, 74, “will continue to provide valuable counsel, and will help guide and mentor our younger officeholders.”

The other key points of PM Wong’s reshuffle are the return of Ng Chee Meng to the Cabinet, and the restructuring of the Ministry of Trade and Industry.

Mr Ng, who had been left out of the Cabinet last year upon his request, was appointed as Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office while remaining NTUC Secretary-General. This marks the return of labour representation in the Cabinet.

Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong is still Trade and Industry Minister, overseeing the city-state’s economic strategy. However, former Manpower Minister Tan See Leng is to jointly lead the ministry, with a particular focus on energy and industry. /TISG

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