SINGAPORE: In an alarming trend, an increasing number of young individuals are experiencing early-onset dementia, a condition often overlooked by patients themselves. A research team from the Lee Kong Chian School of Medicine at Nanyang Technological University (NTU) is addressing this issue with an innovative mobile application designed to facilitate self-testing and evaluation, while also aiding healthcare professionals in early intervention strategies to mitigate cognitive decline.

To enhance public understanding of dementia and the role of technology in combating cognitive impairment, the Dementia Research Center at NTU recently hosted a series of lectures and exhibitions.

The center’s latest survey revealed that 70% of respondents expressed concern about their cognitive abilities, yet only a mere 5% actively sought medical assistance.

The team at the Lee Kong Chian School of Medicine has developed the application to enable users to conduct self-assessments conveniently from anywhere at any time. One of the standout features is a game that challenges players to identify specific marine creatures within a limited timeframe, effectively testing their memory and concentration skills.

This mobile application serves multiple purposes: it assists in screening, diagnosis, and therapeutic interventions, utilizing artificial intelligence to enhance its effectiveness.

According to the researchers, the app empowers individuals at risk of cognitive decline to take proactive measures, potentially slowing the progression of dementia.

Although still in the testing phase, the app is anticipated to be gradually rolled out next year, promising a significant step forward in early detection and intervention for dementia, especially among younger populations. The NTU team remains hopeful that this technology will not only facilitate self-awareness among individuals but also improve outcomes through timely medical intervention.