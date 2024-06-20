SINGAPORE: Singaporeans were deeply moved after the family of a 53-year-old Singaporean who tragically lost his life in a cycling accident on June 11, shared a heartfelt tribute on social media to honor him on Father’s Day.

Their tribute was shared publicly on Monday (Jun 17) through Death Kopitiam Singapore, a local Facebook page dedicated to sharing memorials.

In the post, Mr Ong Poh Hai was described as a devoted and loving father, who always made it a point to call or message his children daily, and a true family man whose sole priority was the well-being of his loved ones. He was also said to be an enthusiastic cyclist as he always made time for his favorite hobby despite his busy schedule.

The family expressed the deep sorrow and shock they felt over the unexpected tragedy, lamenting that they were not given the chance to bid farewell to Mr Ong.

They also recounted how Mr Ong and his wife had just celebrated their 29th wedding anniversary the previous month and were eagerly anticipating a family trip to Taiwan with their three children in the upcoming month.

The Singaporean’s eldest daughter shared a poignant memory, writing: “My father would kiss my mother before he leaves home every morning, telling her he’d see her at work. I never thought we’d never see him again.”

The family’s touching tribute moved many Singaporeans, who took to the comments section to share their condolences and support.

One netizen wrote, “A lot of road accidents these days. Sorry to hear another victim succumbed to injuries and died.”

Another netizen expressed, “RIP! May the wonderful memories he left behind comfort his family during this period of bereavement ! Stay strong”

A third netizen said, “Can’t imagine the family’s pain.”

The accident that claimed Mr Ong’s life occurred during his daily cycling routine. Both Mr Ong and his wife were employees at Tee Yih Jia Food Manufacturing Pte Ltd and commuted to work on bicycles.

Mr Ong, known for his early starts, set off an hour before his wife on the tragic morning of June 11. Near their home, just 10 minutes away, Mr Ong was involved in a collision along Woodlands Avenue 9 near Block 780B, involving a lorry and a pedestrian.

His wife was passing by the scene when she noticed her husband’s bicycle and scattered shoes on the road.

Alarmed, she immediately dialed his phone, but instead of hearing his voice, she was met with the solemn news about his critical condition at Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, where he later passed on.

TISG/