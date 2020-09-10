Netizens up in arms over students who chope tables at Tampines Hub

- Advertisement -

Singapore—We understand reserving a place to sit and eat in crowded places is a uniquely Singaporean tradition, but for some netizens, seeing students “chope” tables overnight at Our Tampines Hub to save a place for themselves for the next day was a step too far.

One netizen who goes by Mok on Twitter, expressed his outrage on Tuesday, September 8, threatening to dispose of students’ papers and pencil cases used for these purposes.

He wrote, “bruh wtf students are leaving their stuff overnight at thub tables just to chope for tmr…? im posting this because im telling yall that i will not hesitate to throw your papers and empty pencil cases away if i see them”

bruh wtf students are leaving their stuff overnight at thub tables just to chope for tmr…? im posting this because im telling yall that i will not hesitate to throw your papers and empty pencil cases away if i see them👍 — mok (@JordianoJR) September 8, 2020

- Advertisement -

A netizen answered him, tweeting, “when i reach i see people that slept overnight there .-.”

In jest, Mok retorted, “damn… who said theres no homelessness in sg.”

In reply, kakashi’s hoe tweeted back, “thub; a homeless shelter for the inconsiderate.”

thub; a homeless shelter for the inconsiderate ❤️ — kakashi’s hoe (@pigachubby) September 8, 2020

Other netizens encouraged Mok to throw the items used for chope away, or said they would do the same.

do it king✨ — 🌧 (@hajaaani) September 8, 2020

Don't be shy, throw it away — Graatata (@diniewhuut) September 9, 2020

I might just head there and suddenly throw the papers, sounds fun — – (@sulaimilos) September 10, 2020

wtf aite imma throw right in the midd of the field — mohdfarhann 🤟🏻 (@papajahatt09) September 9, 2020

lmao ill throw them in the bloody toilet bowl — (๑˃̵ᴗ˂̵)و (@khalszs) September 8, 2020

im gg there to study tmr LOL im legt jst gonna throw it away — tara 🍥 (@sammyyj0e) September 8, 2020

But another netizen claimed that chope-ing isn’t actually done overnight, but that people come very early in the morning, around 6:00, and then leave for a while as lights are not turned on until an hour later.

but like some stuff aren’t actly left overnight tho. like in my case i reach thr damn early like 6, put my stuff then go have breakfast bcuz the lights aren’t switched on yet so i can’t study. And currently, as early as 6, the seats taken are occupied by actual people. — Owen (@Owen90732591) September 10, 2020

i can speak so bcuz i arrive at around 5.50-6 everyday. it’s hard to find seats even when i reach that early. BUT TRUST ME when i reach there, the area around the choped seats have PEOPLES! But they prob went for breakfast cuz lights only turn on at 7 — Owen (@Owen90732591) September 10, 2020

So when ppl put tys, it may not be left overnight. the leaving overnight happen mainly at the section with charging ports. or the one near yoshinoya. But rn idt the things are left overnight, but rather choped by ppl (for their friend) who reached there early — Owen (@Owen90732591) September 10, 2020

The majority, however, agreed that the habit of leaving things to reserve tables for hours on end can be thought of as selfish and inconsiderate and that it caused them not to visit Our Tampines Hub so often anymore.

do it lol i dont get why LIKE ??????? DONT BE SELFISH URE NOT THE ONLY ONE WHO NEEDS THE TABLE — er (@playboylibra) September 8, 2020

thats why i dont go to thub that often anym — er (@playboylibra) September 8, 2020

so selfish fr what sial — 😸👍🏻 (@bvttock1) September 8, 2020

huh srs shit??? wow… nvr know these ppl still existed. unbelievable 🤦🏽‍♀️ — mira (@nrlameerah) September 8, 2020

The original poster even called it “coloniser behavior.”

coloniser behaviour😳 — mok (@JordianoJR) September 9, 2020

However, if students just follow adults who use tissue paper to chope seats at hawker centers, or have someone stand in parking spots to reserve them, should something official finally be done about the practice? -/TISG

Read also: Singaporeans explain ‘chope’ culture to shocked German exchange student