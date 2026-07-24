Netizens stunned after Singapore bus appears for sale in China

SINGAPORE: After seeing the iconic Singapore bus go on sale in an Instagram post, many were stunned, especially since it was being sold in China.

In a July 15 video on an IG account called @penghuiz59, a man can be heard introducing himself as “Peter” and saying that he’s at the Port of Nansha, which is located in Guangzhou, China.

Standing in front of a neon-green double-decker electric Singapore bus that reads “Moving Ahead Together” on its side, he goes on to say, “This is a bus. Do you like this car? This car is very beautiful. If you want to own this car, leave me a message. Thank you.”

“The bus has two floors – do you like this model?” he added in the caption to his video.

Apparently, Peter is a Guangzhou-based car dealer and salesman working at the China Nansha International Auto Centre. According to reporting from AsiaOne, it’s possible that the bus he was standing in front of came from its Chinese manufacturer and was on its way to the Land Transport Authority (LTA), which had ordered more than 500 buses last December from an electric vehicle firm.

Commenters online, however, were not just astonished but highly amused to see a Singapore bus in China.

“SMRT bus? In Guangzhou? Hmm, interesting, I’ll notice that next time to Guangzhou,” an Instagram user wrote.

“Wait, we can own Singapore buses now?” another quipped.

When a commenter asked, “Are you delivering that to Singapore?” Peter merely replied with a series of raised hands emojis.

Others wondered if it is even legal to sell “Singapore buses.”

On Facebook, however, a netizen clarified, “I don’t think he’s trying to sell the SBS bus per se, but the brand and model of the bus which they distribute.” /TISG

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