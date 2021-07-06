Netizens slam Ong Ye Kung for saying that FTAs and CECA are the solution, ask why so many turn to driving taxis and food delivery to survive

- Advertisement -

Singapore — Following the Parliamentary speech by Ong Ye Kung and Tan See Leng on Tuesday (Jul 6), netizens criticized them for being “detached” from the people and ground sentiments.

In an attempt to clarify claims made by the Progress Singapore Party (PSP), Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said in Parliament on Tuesday (Jul 6) that “our FTAs in general and CECA in particular are not the causes of the challenges our PMEs face; if anything, they are part of the solution”.

Singapore’s ability to impose requirements for immigration and work passes “has never been in question” in CECA or any other free trade agreements (FTAs) that the country has signed, Mr Ong added.

He said that the PSP has “repeated for too long” about CECA. He said that FTAs and CECA have been made political scapegoats to discredit the policy of the PAP Government.

Netizens slammed the minister for his speech and added that it “shows how detached these ministers are with the people and ground sentiments”.

Others also wondered why the Health Minister was answering questions about employment and the population.

