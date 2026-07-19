Netizens say Malaysia’s progressive political movement has been ‘hijacked’

MALAYSIA: Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) poor showing in Johor exposed deep weaknesses for Anwar Ibrahim. PH lost ground among ethnic minority voters, with low turnout in Chinese‑majority areas and several traditional DAP strongholds falling to Barisan Nasional’s (BN) MCA and MIC.

Analysts said disillusionment with PH and frustration over cost‑of‑living issues hurt its appeal. Despite Anwar’s heavy campaigning, BN’s machinery outperformed, leaving PH reduced to just eight seats and raising doubts about its reliability as a minority vote base.

Some critics boldly claim that Anwar Ibrahim has “hijacked” Malaysia’s progressive political movement.

On X, one argued he is the worst thing to have happened to it. They point out that after spending over 25 years trying to dismantle Barisan Nasional, Anwar ultimately gave the coalition renewed space to thrive while serving as Prime Minister for a different coalition — a move seen by detractors as undermining the very reformist ideals he once championed.

Neutral observers suggest the Johor outcome may carry a silver lining. Another noted that as long as the Malaysian Islamic Party (PAS) holds zero seats, that alone is a positive takeaway. Many had feared Malaysians might turn to PAS despite it being an unpopular option for a broad segment of voters.

Some defended Anwar Ibrahim’s decision, noting that PH did not secure a clear majority, arguing that the only viable path to forming a government was for PH to partner with BN to achieve a parliamentary majority.

They added that if Perikatan Nasional (PN) had chosen to work with PH at the time, such an alliance with BN would not have been necessary.

Netizens pointed out that the rivalry among PH, PN, and BN is essentially an internal feud, since most of their leaders once belonged to BN. As one X user mentioned, “You can take a man out of UMNO, but you can’t take the UMNO out of him.”

Others agreed, noting that despite their current divisions, these politicians were once colleagues within the same party, making today’s conflicts feel like a continuation of old BN dynamics rather than a fresh political struggle.

Across the globe, progressive movements are grappling with the rise of conservatism. In Malaysia, however, the frustration feels sharper: many argue that reform was promised but never delivered.

Supporters of change see Anwar’s government as having stalled on structural transformation, leaving voters disillusioned and questioning whether the progressive agenda has been compromised.