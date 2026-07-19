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Singapore News
1 min.Read

After a tiring work day, what do you look forward to? Singaporeans share their stories

Aiah Bathan
By Aiah Bathan

SINGAPORE: Everyone deserves a rest after a tiring working day. Every person has a different definition of what rest is, and a netizen curiously asked online about the things that people are excited to do, see, or experience once their working hours come to a close.

On Reddit, the netizen who asked the question shared that what he/she is looking forward to after working is getting mala zhong with scrambled egg at Hot Hideout. A few netizens claimed that it is being with their family—spending quality time with their kids, partner, and even dogs after a long day at work. 

“Picking up my wife from her office and then going home together. Whether there’s jam or not, we chat in the car and tell each other about our day,” a comment shared. 

Similarly, another netizen shared an experience and said, “Picking up my kid from playgroup. I love it when I pop by the window, and she starts shouting in excitement and in that moment of chaos, everyone in her playgroup wants to come to high-five through the window hahaha.” 

A netizen claimed that he/she is being active by just going for a run, having a nice dinner, and having time to wind down for the evening. This gained a reply from another netizen, emphasising that nothing can beat the dopamine from jogging. 

Another netizen seeks rest from material possessions and shared: “My lovely gaming laptop, I will stare at it for 15 mins because the stress and work of the day took out most of my soul, then I will go to lie down in bed.” 

For others, it is being able to leave work, having a nice shower, reading a good book, playing the guitar, doing self-care, having retail therapy, drinking several bottles of beer, or just being able to go home.

A comment concluded: “Getting out of the office. Best feeling every time. No fail.” 

At the end of the day, this discussion reveals that everyone relaxes differently after work, and there is nothing wrong with that. 

What matters most is finding small, everyday things that help you unwind and be prepared for what is to come in the following days.

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