Netizens respond to British anti-masker’s, “The charges don’t apply to me” statement in court

The infamous British man who remains adamant about his strong disagreement over having to wear a mask has caused an uproar among netizens after claiming “The charges don’t apply to me.” He also called himself “sovereign.”

Benjamin Glynn, a British ex-pat, became infamous after a video of him riding an MRT train without a mask was widely circulated. Fanning the flames of his seemingly infamous rise to fame after he was charged with public nuisance, was another video of him showing up at court still not wearing a mask.

According to a recent article by straitstimes.com, Mr Glynn stated, “I will never plead guilty or not guilty,” on the first day of his trial. His so-called “legal counsel,” who was identified as Mr Abdul Rashid Abdul Rahman, was the one who paid for his bail.

Mr Abdul Rashid, who called himself an “ambassador-at-large and advocate of Kingdom Filipina Hacienda”, also referred to Mr Glynn as his “sovereign compatriot” whom he was at court to defend and claimed that he is not required to have a license in order to practise.

After District Judge Eddy Tham responded by informing Mr Abdul Rashid that such is “not the position” of Singapore’s law and making an order for Mr Glynn to undergo psychiatric observation, Mr Glynn reacted by saying “I’m disgusted with how the Singapore judicial system has treated me.”

In response to this news, netizens have had a mixed response. While some pitied Mr Glynn for what they took to be a mental incapacity, others expressed their outrage over his adamant attitude and called for him to be sent away after being heavily fined and punished.

“If this is the kind of foreign talents we (have been) bringing in bulk since 2000, it is really time to cut the numbers,” wrote one netizen. “Besides enjoying infrastructure and earning high pay, these ‘talents’ waste public resources.” /TISG

