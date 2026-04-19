Netizens react to surge in LTA enforcement as 308 offences, 100 devices impounded in cyclist crackdown

SINGAPORE: A recent enforcement update by the Land Transport Authority (LTA) has sparked widespread discussion online, after authorities revealed that 308 offences were detected and 100 non-compliant devices impounded in a single month.

The figures, shared in an April 15 Facebook post, were the result of operations targeting errant cyclists and personal mobility device (PMD) users. While LTA reiterated that it will “continue to take firm action” and encouraged the public to report errant users, the announcement quickly drew more than 270 comments from netizens, many of whom had strong views on the situation.

“Tip of the iceberg”

A recurring sentiment among commenters was that the enforcement figures may only scratch the surface of a larger issue.

One netizen described the results as the “tip of the iceberg”, suggesting that far more offenders may still be going undetected. Another went further, claiming that riders often receive advance warnings through messaging platforms, saying that when enforcement operations take place, they are “being notified in Telegram and WhatsApp group and 90% + fled”.

These comments show how people see enforcement, while necessary, may be struggling to keep up with increasingly coordinated behaviour among errant riders.

Calls for more targeted enforcement

Several commenters urged LTA to refine its enforcement approach, particularly in terms of timing and location. “Please do it at night. They are [often] night riders…” one user wrote, pointing out that many offences may occur outside typical enforcement hours.

Others highlighted specific areas where they believe enforcement should be intensified. “Come Yishun at night. Standby at Northpoint sure can catch plenty of them,” one commenter suggested, indicating that certain hotspots may require more consistent monitoring.

There were also calls to widen the scope of checks. One user suggested that beyond inspecting devices, officers should also “spot check their belongings”, alleging that some offenders may also be engaging in other prohibited activities.

Frustrations over different types of devices

Some netizens expressed concern that certain types of devices may not be receiving enough attention.

“Go to catch those mosquitoes’ electrical bikes too,” one commenter wrote, referring to noisier or heavily modified electric bikes that are often seen as disruptive or unsafe. This highlights a broader frustration among road and path users, who feel that enforcement should be more comprehensive across different categories of mobility devices.

Amid the discussion, some users focused on how the public can play a role. “Are there any app or hotline for public to report errant/illegal PMD as soon as spotted?” one netizen asked, reflecting interest in more immediate and accessible reporting tools.

While LTA has already directed the public to its online reporting platform, the question suggests that some users may prefer faster, real-time options.

Enforcement continues, but expectations remain high

LTA’s latest figures show that enforcement efforts are ongoing, with hundreds of offences detected in just one month. However, the strong reaction online suggests that public expectations remain high, particularly when it comes to consistency, visibility and effectiveness.

As Singapore continues to balance convenience and safety on these roads, these online reactions highlight an ongoing challenge: ensuring that enforcement keeps pace with people’s behaviours, while maintaining public confidence in the system.

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