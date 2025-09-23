Netizens react after motorcycle crashes into car for failing to keep safe distance

SINGAPORE: A video circulating on Facebook has caused heated discussions online after a motorcycle slammed into the rear of a car along the Tampines Expressway (TPE) on Sep 22 at around 5:09 p.m. The video, which has over 117,000 views and more than 150 shares, showed the driver failing to maintain a safe distance, leading to the unfortunate crash.

Some netizens claimed the rider was Malaysian, though this detail has not been confirmed. Regardless, the incident has struck a chord with road users in Singapore who see it as a troubling reminder of what happens when road discipline breaks down.

Speeding and reckless drivers in the spotlight

Many netizens were quick to pin the blame squarely on the motorcyclist. One user bluntly wrote, “The biker was clearly speeding,” which was a sentiment echoed others on Facebook who felt the crash could have been avoided had the rider been more cautious.

Others used dark humour to express their frustration. “Is that rider rushing to get a blue tent,” one quipped, referring to the police tents used to cover bodies at fatal accidents.

Another pointed out lane positioning as a possible factor. “Who taught people to ride in the middle of the lane? Always ride left or right track of the lane. I see so many accidents because riders choose to ride in the middle,” they said, highlighting a long-debated practice among motorcyclists that some believe increases risks.

A wider concern about road safety

Beyond the finger-pointing, some comments revealed deeper anxieties about road culture in Singapore. One lengthy response read: “It’s frustrating to think about the reckless speeds some drivers/riders might continue to reach. I can only imagine how many accidents could result from their actions in the future. If this brainless rider keeps up their reckless behaviour, it might put many other road users in danger.”

With this incident, many people expressed that road safety clearly isn’t just about individual mistakes, but about systemic issues. This means that, from enforcement to education, these deeper problems need to be examined and resolved to prevent tragedies.

The incident has reignited conversations about how crucial it is to maintain a safe distance and to ride defensively on busy expressways. For commuters and road users alike, the viral video serves as a harsh but timely reminder: one moment of recklessness can put not just the rider, but everyone else around them, at risk.

