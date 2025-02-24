Singapore News

Netizens question ranking that says family of 4 needs S$12K monthly in Singapore

ByAnna Maria Romero

February 24, 2025

SINGAPORE: When an infographic showed that Singapore topped a list of the most expensive cities in Asia, it probably raised very few eyebrows.

However, what netizens questioned was the stated amount of US$9,333 (S$12,476) that a family of four in Singapore allegedly needs each month, which seemed unreasonably high for some.

On Monday (Feb 24), Seasia Stats posted an infographic on its social media accounts of the “Top 10 most expensive cities to live in 2025” in Asia, citing CNBC as the source.

Topping the list is Singapore (US$9,333), closely followed by Hong Kong (US$9,134), with Seoul taking a distant third place at (US$6,651). Tokyo (US$6,065) and Shanghai (US$5,027) rounded out the top 5.

The post cautioned, however, that it was “based solely on the provided image data and may not reflect the full economic picture of these cities.”

A quick check shows that last July, CNBC published a piece about how much a family of four needed every month across 10 Asian cities, based on data from Numbeo, a global cost of living database.

The CNBC piece cited Singapore’s high rental rates and said that the estimated monthly living expenses, without rent, for a family of four would be US$4,025 (S$5,381). If rent for a three-bedroom unit in the city centre would be included, at US$5,308 (S$7,097), this would raise the total to over S$12,000.

Most Singaporean families, however, do not rent but live in HDB housing.

When the Seasia Stats post was shared on Reddit, some users on the platform wrote that their monthly expenses were substantially less than S$12,476 and surmised that the quoted amount was likely to apply to expats rather than Singaporeans.

“My wife and I are living pretty comfortably for less than half as that,” one wrote.

One Reddit user pointed out that expats have no government subsidies and must spend money on private housing, private schools, and, often, private transport. They also tend to go to restaurants rather than rent-controlled hawker centres, and some have memberships in private clubs.

“I’d imagine expats spending more than S$9K for all that,” another commented. Another wrote that for some, US$9,000 may just be the budget for their rental fee.

A local Reddit user wrote that Singaporeans are less likely to feel the pinch of mortgage payments since they are usually deducted from CPF accounts.

One popular comment noted: “It’s cost of living, not cost of surviving.” /TISG

Read also: “What about the struggling middle class?” — Singaporeans ask in response to SG being named the world’s most expensive city

ByAnna Maria Romero

Related Post

Singapore News

SFA suspends 6 eateries for sanitation and toilet violations

February 24, 2025 Anna Maria Romero
Singapore News

NUH’s Expansion Plan: 1,500 beds by 2038, AI-powered medical care, and a shift to community healthcare

February 24, 2025 Mary Alavanza
Singapore News

Survey finds 55% of Singaporeans feel Budget measures not enough for rising costs

February 24, 2025 Anna Maria Romero

You missed

Asia

Rising romance scams expose banks to reputation damage and hefty fines—Moody’s

February 25, 2025 JARA CARBALLO
Lifestyle

Singapore’s work dress code for video calls: Half of workers keep it professional above the waist only

February 25, 2025 JARA CARBALLO
Business

Raffles Medical Group’s shares jump 6.1% following new dividend policy and 100M shares buyback plan; H2 2024 profit rise to S$31.6M

February 24, 2025 Mary Alavanza
In the Hood

‘Stop building open-concept houses!’ — Malaysians express frustration with the spread of cooking odours and grease into their living space

February 24, 2025 Micllavier Pangan

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.